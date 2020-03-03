The following is an accessible version of our summary of the effects of COVID-19 on the McGill community. The full article can be found here. Our editorial regarding our responsibilities as a community can be found here.
This information was last updated on Saturday, March 14, at 10:15 p.m.
- Quebec Regulatory Updates
- All indoor events with more than 250 people in attendance are barred
- All employees (in both the private and public sectors) in the health and education systems who have returned from other countries must self-quarantine for 14 days
- The province has said that all who have returned from other countries should self-isolate for 14 days
- They have also requested that those with flu-like symptoms self-quarantine for 14 days
- All visits to public senior homes, long-term care facilities, and hospitals are banned
- The province has requested that those who are elderly or immunocompromised avoid all non-essential travel outside their homes
- Further details from CBC: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/covid-19-march14-1.5497961
- Residence Information Updates
- Residence Life programming is suspended until further notice
- Floor Fellows are mandated to stay on duty in residence
- Students in residence have been told that McGill will not ask anyone to leave campus
- Those who are advised to self-quarantine in residence will be provided an isolated space to do so
- Members of McGill security have broken up “gatherings of any kind” in common spaces and told students to go back to their rooms
- Residence food services will remain open
- Students Abroad
- Students in the only countries that had been previously classified as “Level 3” (“avoid non-essential travel”) by the Canadian government – Iran, Italy, and China – as of Friday, March 13, had been recalled by McGill
- Students in countries that had been labeled “Level 1 and 2” were told they would receive more information in the next few days
- They were also told they were encouraged to return home if concerned for their safety, and if they did, McGill Abroad had instructed them to inform their host institution, as well as McGill, and to ask the former about remote studying options
- On Saturday, March 14, the Canadian government announced that all countries outside of Canada are to be classified as “Level 3”
- Per the above travel advisory from the Canadian government, all students abroad are recalled immediately
- According to an email from McGill, students must determine their own steps for re-entry to the country they return to
- As of the email sent at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, McGill stated that students abroad will be “contacted soon” with more detailed information, including information about academic accommodations
- International Student Updates
- McGill sent out an email stating that “all student travel outside Canada for internships, student exchanges, international mobility programs, competitions or conferences is suspended until further notice” on Friday, March 13
- They also said that intake of new international students will be suspended for the time being
- Per the SSMU President’s understanding, this decision means that incoming international students who have applied or have been accepted to McGill for the fall 2020 semester will be unable to attend in the fall until further notice
- The exact status of future and incoming international students is unclear at this time
- Health Care Resources
- Wellness Hub will be closed for the next week, all pre-booked appointments for the next two weeks have been canceled
- The Wellness Hub will attempt to provide online services following the week-long closure
- International students with Blue Cross can access Maple online to access family doctors, specialists, sick notes, and more
- You can get a prescription through this service, as well as a diagnosis or sick note
- You have to pay a fee to access Maple, but Blue Cross should refund you within three business days
- International students can submit claims to Blue Cross online, either on the website or the app
- To sign into Blue Cross with international student insurance for the first time, your policy number is created by adding two zeros to the beginning, putting your international student insurance contract number in the middle (available on Minerva), and adding three zeros to the end (EX: 00xxxxx000)
- Your Blue Cross identification number is created by typing your McGill student ID, and then adding two zeros to the end (EX: xxxxxxxxx00)
- Jean Coutu offers prescription renewals on the phone, mobile app and on their website
- You just need your prescription number, and it can be delivered
- SSMU is offering the online service “Keep.meSafe” to all its members, free-of-charge at this time
- Per SSMU this service offers “24/7/365 immediate and unlimited access to licensed counsellors through telephone and mobile chat, even when travelling abroad”
- AND “in-person counselling appointments with hundreds of licensed counsellors in the City of Montreal, with minimal wait times”
- Undergraduate students received instructions on how to set their account up in an email from SSMU on Thursday, March 12
- McGill Updates
- MSERT will no longer be posted regularly in each residence, but is shifting to coverage in residences on a day-by-day basis
- Their schedules are available online, and they can still be reached at their regular emergency dispatch number,
- MSERT recommends that students call the COVID-19 hotline (1-877-644-4545) if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms
- Campus libraries and athletics facilities are closed until Monday, March 30th
- Online library services will still be available to students
- All McGill in-person events, on or off campus, are cancelled
- All classes, assessments, and exams are canceled for the next two weeks
- The university will try to move classes online after the two week period
- Student services will remain available via phone and online after the extended weekend (which is until Monday, March 16)
- Food services on campus will close, except for a select few, which will operate with reduced hours. Which food services will remain open has not yet been announced.
- McGill campus shuttles will operate on the same reduced schedule as reading week
- SSMU Service Updates
- According to SSMU President Bryan Buraga, updates to McGill’s campus closures as of March 14th do not have an effect on SSMU services. The information below remains accurate and unchanged
- Walksafe will be closed (SSMU alternative: McGill Security Services)
- SACCOMS will be closed (SSMU alternative: Montreal Sexual Assault Centre)
- The Eating Disorder Resource and Support Centre & Peer Support Centre will be closed (SSMU alternative: Keep.meSafe)
- Queer McGill will be closed (SSMU alternative: Montreal LGBTQ+ Community Centre)
- The Union for Gender Empowerment will be available by email at ugecollective@gmail.com
- SSMU’s office, 3471 Peel St. and 680 Sherbrooke will be closed for the next two weeks
- SSMU Services and ISGs located there are requested to temporarily suspend their services for this period of time