(Updated Thursday, March 19, 4:30 p.m.)

McGill has confirmed that students do not need to physically be on campus for the rest of the Winter 2020 term. Additionally, students in residence are strongly encouraged to return home as soon as possible if they are able to do so. Residence leases will be canceled on the day that students leave.

Social distancing in residences is also required, meaning all in-person events are suspended, all residence gyms are closed, and guests are not permitted in residences. McGill asks students to “avoid congregating in groups or in the common rooms,” to “keep a distance of at least 1-2 meters” between each other, and to “stay vigilant.” At Concordia University, all students have been asked to leave their residence by Sunday, March 22.

For international students with Blue Cross health insurance, COVID-19 testing and treatments are fully covered. International Student Services has also stated that McGill’s Scholarships and Student Aid office can provide emergency financial aid for either travelling or living expenses.

As of March 16, 2020, MSERT has suspended their services to students. If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, you should call 1-877-644-4545.

The US and Canada announced on Thursday, March 18 that they are prohibiting non-essential travel between the two countries. The Canadian government has said that international students, workers on visas, and temporary foreign workers will still be able to enter the country on the condition that they will agree to self-quarantine for 14 days. Canadians will be permitted to file taxes until June 1 this year, instead of the usual deadline of April 30. In addition, Canadians abroad can apply for an emergency loan of up to $5,000. Those in Quebec who have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days can receive a weekly payment of $573 from the provincial government. The application is expected to be live by Thursday, March 19.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, there are 721 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada. There are reportedly 94 confirmed cases in Quebec, with 24 in Montreal.