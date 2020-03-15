The following is a daily update of how COVID-19 is affecting the McGill and Montreal community.

A compiled article with all previous updates is available here. An accessible version of daily updates and resources is available here.

The Daily’s editorial statement on community support during this public health crisis is available here.

(updated 3:00 p.m.)

In an email sent to study abroad students on Saturday evening, McGill confirmed that they are recalling ALL students studying at institutions outside Canada due to the change in classification of these countries as “Level 3” by the Canadian government (“avoid all non-essential travel”). They are asking these students to return to their home country. For those who are international students without Canadian citizenship, McGill says they should return to their home country, and not Canada.

However, the email states, if they choose to return to Canada, McGill asks them to check in with International Student Services to “verify [their] status.” The email also notes that if they choose to return to Canada, they may not be able to leave due to “increasing travel restrictions.” Any person returning from anywhere outside Canada is asked to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days, and McGill advises study abroad students to determine the steps for re-entry and quarantine for whichever country they travel to.

In a separate email from Associate Provost Chris Buddle to instructors, he reaffirmed that the University’s goal is to be “as fully online as possible” in two weeks time, for all courses in which this is possible. Additionally, Buddle informed instructors that section 3.2.3 of the Student Assessment Policy is applicable in this situation, meaning that teachers will be able to “adjust the remainder of their course outlines, including any outstanding assessments, from what was originally communicated at the start of the term.”

Lastly, in a message to the Daily, Midnight Kitchen stated that while the weekly meal pick-up program will be closed, the service’s food bank in Saint Henri will remain open (137 rue Saint Ferdinand) for people to pick up grocery bags of food. They are also working with other groups and individuals from McGill to deliver cooked meals to those in self-quarantine.

In terms of provincial regulations, Quebec premier Francois Legault has asked most businesses to close their doors. Restaurants are asked to restrict capacity to 50 per cent and to seat individuals at a distance from each other. As of this update, there are 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec.