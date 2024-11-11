Our Planet Approaches The Melting Point

2024 has been a year of unprecedented climate disasters. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report kicked off the year by predicting extreme weather events as the highest risk to human life and wellbeing for the next ten years. In the past month, we’ve seen disaster after disaster: entire counties devastated in the wake of Hurricane Milton in Florida, USA, hundreds killed by flooding in Spain, and thousands displaced after Tropical Storm Trami in the Philippines.



Global temperatures continue to rise alongside fossil fuel emissions, leading to intensified weather trends and climate patterns. Data released earlier this fall revealed that the ten deadliest extreme weather events of the past 20 years were exacerbated by the burning of fossil fuels. The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) “is almost certain” that 2024 will surpass the average global temperature record set in 2023. It will likely be the first calendar year where global temperatures have consistently been 1.5 degrees above the pre-industrial level. This is the temperature threshold that the Paris Agreement states would bring irreversible damage to our planet if crossed.



Canada has been disproportionately impacted by these trends. Temperatures across the country have been rising at approximately twice the rate of the global average. Highly reflective melted snow and ice causes increased absorption of heat, creating a cycle of warming in northern regions. This phenomenon, known as “Arctic amplification,” is causing the Canadian Arctic to warm three times faster than the global average.



Canada’s Changing Climate Report from 2019 stated the effects of widespread warming will intensify across the country. Human-caused climate change has exacerbated the severity and frequency of recent devastating heatwaves, as reported by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The consequences of these phenomena bring threats not only to our ecosystem but to our health and our lives.



This past summer broke global heat records in Canada and internationally. Temperatures have remained high throughout the fall due to weather patterns intensified by climate change, causing record-breaking temperatures in Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa. Montreal’s temperature high on Halloween broke the 1956 record at 24.4 degrees, ending the month on an alarming note.



Last winter was Canada’s warmest since 1948. In Montreal, mean temperatures were approximately four degrees warmer than average. El Niño patterns – naturally occurring above-average sea surface temperatures in the South Pacific – led to warmer weather internationally during the 2023-2024 winter. Rising ocean temperatures worldwide have contributed to the intensity of last winter’s El Niño.



What can we expect for this winter? It is likely that we will experience a La Niña winter, which brings large-scale cooling to the ocean surface temperatures and generally lowers global temperatures. Regardless of whether or not we see cooler weather this winter, global temperatures will continue to rise due to the relentless burning of fossil fuels.



While Canada has made strides in reducing emissions and minimizing pollution, it is not enough. The Canadian government continues to approve natural gas pipelines that pass through Indigenous territories without consent and criminalizes Indigenous land defenders opposing these projects. At the same time, fossil fuel lobbyists continue to exert influence over Canadian politicians, discouraging the government from adopting more ambitious climate goals. It is imperative that Canada cut emissions and limit new oil and gas projects before it is too late.



The next few months will be especially important for the fight against climate change. The COP29 Climate Change Conference will be held in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. At this conference, climate scientists intend to create a stricter timeline for transitioning away from fossil fuels, and increase the funds allocated to help impoverished countries adapt to climate change, such as through climate reparations.



2025 will be a big year for climate policy at McGill: the McGill Board of Governors has promised to divest all direct holdings from fossil fuel firms listed in the Carbon Underground 200, per a vote in 2023. This decision was the result of 12 years of campaigning by Divest McGill, which continues to advocate for the university’s divestment from indirect fossil fuel funds. However, the university’s climate change response leaves much to be desired, especially given that it is not on track to meet its emission reduction goals for 2025.



Climate change affects everyone, but it disproportionately affects vulnerable populations in Canada and across the world. Indigenous populations in the Canadian Arctic are facing the country’s most intense climate change patterns, impacting their physical health and well-being, as well as their cultural practices. Climate change threatens Indigenous communities’ access to nutritious food, clean drinking water, transportation pathways, and traditional land-based knowledge systems. Indigenous people make up ten per cent of Montreal’s unhoused population – despite comprising only one per cent of the city’s population – and are therefore more vulnerable to increasingly cold winters. These are just a few examples of how climate crises are contributing to colonial violence. Climate oppression is also a tactic used by Israel to further oppress Palestinians, weaponizing the climate crisis and depriving Palestinians of strategies to adapt to this change in one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions. Israel has systematically stolen Palestinians’ land and water, limiting their access to food and destroying their natural resources.



Student activism has been key in fighting climate change. McGill has a rich network of climate justice groups, focused on intersectionality and fighting climate oppression as a collective. The Disability Inclusive Climate Action Research Program (DICARP) works with McGill’s Faculty of Law to implement effective climate change policies that protect the human rights of disabled people. McGill Students for Greenpeace, the first university chapter of the Canadian climate justice organization, advocates for sustainability practices around campus and in the Montreal community. Divest McGill continues to pressure the university to cut ties with fossil fuels.



Climate change is not just an issue of environmental justice, but an issue of human rights: the attack on our environment is part of a complex system of oppression as a direct result of capitalism and colonialism. In watching temperatures rise year after year, we are seeing the repercussions of corporate greed from fossil fuel companies impact every facet of our society. We must continue to be proactive in our fight to support marginalized communities, and make our planet a better place.