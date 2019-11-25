Birth Control

Despite the wide range of birth control methods available to people with gynecological systems, the majority of these still have strong effects on hormones and overall health.

While contraceptive methods in the past were often bulky contraptions, modern science has allowed birth control to be much less invasive, albeit not invisible. The pill, the patch, and the shot (also known as Depo Provera) all rely on hormones that are pushed into the bloodstream to alter the hormonal balance of bodies with uteruses and stop the process of ovulation. The pill is taken daily, the patch is changed weekly, and the shot is typically re-injected every three months. While these forms of birth control seem simple, they wreak havoc on the bodies they inhibit. Weight gain, mood swings, spotting, headaches, and nausea are common side effects of all hormonal methods. Blood clots are also a dangerous long term side effect of the pill. These impacts are not to be taken lightly.

Hormonal Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) release small amounts of the hormone progestin into the uterus. The side effects may be less severe than with other hormonal methods because the hormone is localized. There are also copper IUDs available, which prevent pregnancy because of sperm’s aversion to the metal. IUD strings need to be checked every month, because the device can perforate the uterus if it becomes dislodged. This is a personal self-examination, and assuming nothing goes wrong, the device can be used for 3-12 years. Although the side effects of IUDs are less impactful, certain brands still might cause ovarian cysts which are painful and can result in infertility if left untreated. Additionally, when pregnancies do occur while someone has an IUD, they much more likely to be ectopic pregnancies – a type of pregnancy in the fallopian tubes, which poses a very high risk to the person. These methods of birth control require work to maintain their effectiveness. That work is placed exclusively and unequally on people with uteruses. Additionally, the financial burden that these methods impose is substantial, and often ignored. In the same way that the often prohibitive cost of menstrual hygiene products is ignored, birth control is often looked at as a non-necessity. Why is it that bodies with uteruses are forced to pay for the sexual freedom that sperm-producing bodies are afforded for free?