This episode of Unfit to Print features an interview with Karen Tam, a Montreal-based artist whose installation “Terra dos chinês curio shop” tackles ideas of fakes and chinoiserie and is on display at Articule until October 2. This episode also features an interview with Leila Sansour, a Palestinian filmmaker who directed and produced Open Bethlehem, a documentary film about Sansour’s time in her hometown of Bethlehem and starting the Open Bethlehem campaign.
