In this episode of Unfit to Print, Emily Boytinck the current SSMU VP External talks about the recently failed SSMU constitutional amendment to block external and divisive GA motions. During the second half of Unfit to Print excerpts from the panel entitled Black Perspectives on the Question of Palestine will be aired. This was co-hosted by Black Students’ Network of McGill and McGill Students in Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights. The speakers were Kezia Curtis from Black Lives Matter Detroit and Brittany King from Dream Defenders.
