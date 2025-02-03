February 2025 marks the 34th year of Black History Month celebrations in the city, but Black history and culture in Montreal go back several centuries beyond that. Montreal’s theme this year is, “All that we carry” or “Tout ce que nous sommes,” acknowledging the rich heritage of the city’s Black community. Despite the long-standing presence of diverse Black communities in Canada, there is a shocking lack of awareness and education about stories of Black excellence. The Daily’s editorial board wishes to honour this vibrant cultural history by drawing attention to how Montreal has been a historical site of Black joy and resistance through the years.



Little Burgundy was once home to Montreal’s largest Black community, dating all the way back to 1887. The area was positioned between two of the city’s major train stations, which attracted the hundreds of Black railway workers who had migrated to Montreal from the United States, the Caribbean, and the Maritimes. This unique community of English-speaking, working-class Black porters became an important hub for the larger fight against racial injustice in Canada. In order to combat the discriminatory laws enforced by white railway unions in the country, Black railway porters formed their own union in 1917, the Order of Sleeping Car Porters, which was the first Black labour union in North America. The group fought for better wages and fairer working conditions for Black railway porters, and their battle for equity was one of the most important labour rights movements of its time.



In the 1920s, Montreal was also playing a pivotal role in the emergence of jazz culture across North America. Little Burgundy in particular was known for producing many talented jazz musicians, including all-time Canadian greats like Oscar Peterson and Oliver Jones. The neighbourhood was home to a number of nightclubs catering to the young Black population in the area, and soon the city became famous for its lively nightlife across Canada. Among these bars, Rockhead’s Paradise was one of the most famous — the first in Montreal to be owned by a Black businessman, Rufus Rockhead. He was known for encouraging rising talent among jazz musicians in Montreal, and Rockhead’s Paradise even hosted American artists such as Louis Armstrong and Billie Holiday. The impact that jazz culture has had on the city is undeniable, with Montreal continuing to host the largest annual jazz festival in the world even today.



Further still, Black activist groups in 1920s Montreal proved crucial for the advancement of civil rights movements across North America. Malcolm X’s parents, Earl and Louise Little, met in Montreal in 1917 and consequently married here in 1919. They met while attending meetings at the Montreal branch of Marcus Garvey’s Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), which had 32 chapters in Canada by 1922. Earl and Louise eventually relocated to the United States, with their son Malcolm being born in 1925 in Omaha — soon to become civil rights leader Malcolm X. These huge connections between Canadian and American Black history deserve more recognition when we talk about Black nationalism in Canada today.



Beyond activism, Montreal has been and continues to be a hub for Black culture. The city is home to Canada’s oldest professional Black theatre group, the Black Theatre Workshop, which was founded in 1971 and continues to showcase multiple plays a year. This Black History Month, they are presenting a new play, Vierge, by Montreal-based playwright Rachel Mutombo. Montreal also has the privilege of housing Canada’s oldest Black church congregation, the Union United Church, and Canada’s oldest Black women’s club, the Coloured Women’s Club of Montreal. Steps away from Solin Hall, a McGill residence, the Union United Church hosts weekly services and community programming. Painted on the side of the church is a bold, vibrant mural of Nelson Mandela, who visited it in 1990. The church remains a beacon for the local community to this day. All of these are just examples of how deeply rooted Black culture is within the city, and how it continues to shape the very fabric of Montreal today.

Living in a city like Montreal comes with the responsibility of understanding the history that has shaped it — not just in February, but throughout the year. We are surrounded by a profound culture that is easily accessible to us everyday, whether it is through watching local performances of Black theatre or attending jazz concerts by iconic Montreal artists. Making an active effort to bring light to local Black history and engage with the culture around us goes a long way in creating a more inclusive and vibrant society.



At McGill specifically, the University is organizing events throughout the month that celebrate Black culture and history. The Equity Team will be holding an opening ceremony on February 6th, hosted by award-winning architect Shane Lapiste, who earned both his Bachelors of Science and Masters of Architecture from McGill. The Team will also be hosting a Black community gathering on February 19, bringing together Black students, staff, and faculty members over a free lunch. McGill is also holding various community events throughout the month, from concerts to entrepreneurship panels to research webinars — all celebrating Black excellence and innovation.