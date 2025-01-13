Resolutions of Resistance

2024 was anything but an uneventful year. We exited the year under the impression that global conditions have only worsened, with the ongoing genocide in Gaza, a bloodier Ukrainian struggle, growing financial instability, and the status quo of our democracy under threat. Every day seems to deliver another tragedy. For many, there exists only a dimly lit beacon of hope for this situation to improve.



The Daily ’s editorial board, however, believes that the New Year offers opportunities for forward thinking. Optimism, if utilized properly, can be a powerful tool to fuel the existing networks in

the community fighting for change. So, what are our resolutions in 2025?



In 2025, the Daily will continue fighting for the people of Gaza and advocating for the freedom of Palestinians. We will use our platform to pressure not only McGill administration but also national channels for divestment. We will strive to ensure full recognition of the genocide Israel is committing. As a publication rooted in student life, we will be more proactive in amplifying the lived experiences of Palestinian students and others who have been silenced. We will prioritize conducting more interviews with Palestinian members of our community and using other platforms to elevate their voices. We will provide resources to organizations on campus that seek to mobilize around Palestinian solidarity, such as SPHR McGill.



Amid ceasefire negotiations, Israel has intensified its attacks in both Gaza and the West Bank. Nearly two weeks into 2025, over 500 Palestinians have been recorded to have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces. Canada has stayed silent, and the US reinforces its defence of Israel, as seen with the recent bill passed to sanction the International Criminal Court in light of their arrest warrants against Netanyahu. Despite these hurdles, progress is imminent. Power exists in the hands of students and activists who can invigorate the movement and force our governments to pay attention. We cannot let such violence continue to uproot Palestinian livelihood and must enter 2025 with renewed resolve

to end this genocide.



In 2025, the Daily will continue to advocate for Ukraine’s sovereignty and for the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory. The future of the war on Ukraine has been unclear for several reasons. Since its onset in 2022, the war has become a burden for the Russian military, which has had over 400,000 soldiers either killed or injured in battle. US President Biden has targeted Russia’s oil industry in an effort to slow down the Russian economy and open up a pathway for peace negotiations. These new sanctions and weakened Russian forces have given the international community optimism for Russia’s full withdrawal.



Nevertheless, Russia continues to make slow but successful advances on Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian forces have lost over 43,000 soldiers, with an additional 370,000 injuries. US President-elect Trump has promised to end the war, but his current plan entail reduced military and financial aid to Ukraine. Russia has continued its media strategy of spreading misinformation in order to bolster its image in the US and turn public opinion away from Ukraine. In addition, Ukraine’s bid for NATO membership has been losing support among member nations. These factors point to an uncertain outcome for Ukrainians, though they may indicate incredible potential for positive change. In the coming year, the

Daily will remain attentive to the complexities of this war and be an outlet for Ukrainian support.



In 2025, the Daily will provide a platform for Syrian voices and closely track the rebuilding of community and culture in the newly liberated country. After thirteen years of severe repression by the

Assad regime in their struggle for democracy, the Syrian people are now in control of their own statehood. The Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), rebel forces who led the fight against Assad’s regime, have

seized control of the capital, Damascus, and have become the de facto governing authority in Syria. HTS has presented themselves as a moderate militant group, distancing their ideas from the political radicalism of Al-Qaeda, from which they branched off. However, the UN Security Council has designated HTS as a terrorist group, opening the possibility for future aggression and backlash from other countries, especially the US. The group has recently committed acts of terror against Syrian civilians, including the targeting and torture of vocally dissenting citizens, particularly women and journalists.



Additionally, HTS does not possess the resources to defend themselves against other militant groups, such as Turkish-backed rebels, and have yet to establish a clear plan for state-building. At the end of the civil war, HTS neglected to defend Syrian borders, allowing Israel to advance further into the Golan Heights territory, where Israel remains in control. The Syrian economy has been completely dismantled by war and famine and is now in need of restructuring, which requires organizational costs that HTS cannot afford to shoulder. The Daily will not become complacent in the supposed resolution of the Syrian civil war and commits to remaining vocal about Syria’s continued struggle for stability. While there is still much work to be done, Syria’s initial liberation sheds a hopeful light on the outcome of other independence movements, including those of Gaza and Ukraine.



Finally, in 2025, the Daily promises to be a safe space for all communities who have felt threatened by the growing presence of right-wing sentiment across the world. Populist, conservative governments have begun to take root in countries such as the US, France, and even Canada, posing threats to free speech and fundamental human rights. Trump’s second ascension to power has further pushed North American popular sentiment towards anti-immigration and anti-abortion ideologies. Project 2025

has also given many people reasons to worry about the state of public education and LGBTQ+ rights. In Canada, with the recent resignation of Trudeau, as well as the rising favorability of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre and his harmful nationalist policies, these anxieties have permeated our lives.



The culmination of these events makes it imperative that we as a student body continue fighting for the values we believe in, and the Daily commits itself to becoming the backbone for student activism in the coming year.