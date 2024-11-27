What Home Means To Us

The semester is coming to an end, and for many McGill students, it is finally time to be reunited with close friends, family, and home. As students who may feel stuck between two cities, two provinces, or even two continents, we often ask ourselves: what is home? Where do we feel at home? Is it family or childhood memories? Is it a place or a community? For our last issue of the year, the Daily and Le Délit explore the theme of “Home,” or in French, “Chez nous.”

Translating this idea of “home” in French without losing the broader dimension of a warm, comforting place and not simply a “house” turned out to be more complicated than expected. “Home” has multiple meanings and qualities that are unique to each individual, making it a rich theme to explore for this special issue.

“Home,” far from just a physical place, can also be a community you join, a group of people with shared values, or even a hobby that makes you feel good. No matter what you consider “home” to be – tangible or not – it is a space of safety and comfort, where you can be yourself. At a broader scale, the society in which we live, no matter how flawed, is, in a way, our “home.”

In French, we made the decision to use the pronoun “nous” instead of “soi.” By rejecting this idea of individuality, we believe that a “home,” no matter how personal, is something that is shared. Throughout these 24 pages, we will question the significance of the word “home” and explore what it means to different people.

While everyone deserves a safe place to call home, we acknowledge that this is far from being the case. Around the world, 120 million people are forcibly displaced from their homes due to conflict, violence, genocide, and climate disasters, among many other reasons. At the same time, anti-immigration sentiment is growing across North America. With the recent election of Donald Trump, many people who have called the US home for years now face a heightened threat of being deported to somewhere that may be completely unfamiliar. In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has recently announced a cut to the number of immigrants entering the country. Quebec has also suspended two major pathways to permanent residence. These measures will prevent countless people from finding a home and pursuing a better life in Canada.

It is crucial to acknowledge that Canada, where many of us have found a home, is built on the genocide and displacement of Indigenous people by European colonizers and the Canadian state. McGill University is also complicit. Just last week, a group of Kanien’kehà:ka women gathered to plant a white pine, a symbol of peace for the Haudenosaunee peoples, on McGill’s lower field, which is located on unceded Kanien’kehà:ka land. The organizers wanted to share Kanien’kehà:ka teachings on peace with both Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples living on this land. The wooden plaque next to the sapling stated that “this tree of peace is a symbol of the solidarity of the Kanien’kehá:ka peoples with the students of McGill and Concordia who established a peaceful encampment here in 2024 in the name of justice for Palestine and all the peoples of Mother Earth.” The next morning, McGill confirmed to the Daily that the university removed the sapling.

From Little Portugal, to Chinatown, to the Village, Montreal is a hub for diverse communities, diasporas, and subcultures. In these times, community is more important than ever. As students, getting involved in our community allows us to play a role in shaping our home into the world we want to live in. At the same time, we must show solidarity with people worldwide who are being denied their rights and fight for a better future for our fellow human beings and our planet. This is our “Chez nous,” our “Home,” and we won’t have another one.