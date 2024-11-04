Giséle Pelicot is Changing the Narrative on Sexual Violence

Content warning: sexual violence, intimate partner violence

“It’s not for us to have shame – it’s for them.”

These are the powerful words Gisèle Pelicot gave to an Avignon court on October 23. Pelicot has now testified for the second time in the ongoing rape trial that has taken both France and the entire world by storm. This case has forced people from all over the world to confront the rape and abuse culture that, for too long, has reigned in silence and impunity. Through her courageous decision to make this trial public, Pelicot reveals the fissures in the judicial and societal systems’ prosecution of sexual violence. Pelicot’s argument is central to how this case is being received worldwide: rather than humiliate the victim, shame must be turned against the perpetrators as a tool to enact change.



The “Mazan rape trial” – first taken to court on September 2 – is an unprecedented case in which Dominique Pelicot, 72, is accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, Gisèle, 71, over the course of nearly 10 years. This trial not only addresses Gisèle Pelicot’s marital rape, but also the rapes her husband subjected her to at the hands of dozens of other men between 2011 and 2020. Dominique Pelicot has since admitted to the crimes and is on trial alongside 50 other men. In the videos filmed by Dominique Pelicot, the police counted 92 rapes by 72 rapists, ranging in age from 26 to 74. Many of these men were recruited online and lived within 20 kilometres from Pelicot’s village, Mazan. An analysis of the rapists’ demographics from The Guardian revealed the variety in their profiles, including a computer expert, a nurse, a journalist, and a former fire officer. Most of the co-defendants are on trial for aggravated rape before the Vaucluse criminal court – although not all of the perpetrators have been identified – and face up to 20 years in prison. Despite damning evidence, at least 35 of the defendants have denied the rape charges.



Pelicot has been preparing for this trial for the past four years. She explained to the court on October 23 that “I’m holding on because I also have all these women and men behind me today […] The veil must be lifted on rape. That’s why I’m in this courtroom every day. It’s not just my fight; it’s also the fight of all [other victims].” In the past months, Pelicot has become an icon and a voice for feminism in France and across the world. Her decisions to reveal her identity, make the trial public, and allow the videos her husband made to be used openly in court are changing the way we talk about rape and sexual abuse. Pelicot is actively shifting the spotlight onto her rapists. “I’m a totally destroyed woman,” she told the court on October 23. Yet, she declared in the same statement that she “wants all these women who are victims of rape to be able to say, ‘Madame Pelicot did it, we’ll be able to do it.’ I don’t want them to feel ashamed anymore. Because when you’re raped, you’re ashamed, but they’re the ones who should be ashamed. I’m not expressing anger or hatred. I’m expressing a determination to change society.” And through this trial, she just might.



The narrative around rape has to change. During the trial, there have been several disgusting claims made by defence lawyers trying to reverse the situation in court. Some lawyers have even questioned the validity of Pelicot’s claims. On September 18, a team of defence attorneys showed 27 photos to the court, arguing that she appears to be conscious in the images. This is just one example of how justice systems consistently place blame on victims and try to downplay the perpetrators’ crimes. Pelicot denounced this pattern of attacking survivors, saying, “I have the impression that the culprit is me, and that the 50 behind me are victims.” The way the defence lawyers are treating Pelicot is a prime example of the persistent humiliation and degradation women face once they decide to speak up.



This trial is unprecedented, not only for the scope and nature of its accusations, but also because of its global impact. To many, Gisèle Pelicot represents every woman who has survived sexual violence. Her choice to openly challenge the discourse on rape and sexual violence has resonated with survivors around the world . One in three women worldwide have been subjected to physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime, with the majority reported as intimate partner violence. This trial is in line with many other cases of sexual violence around the world. For instance, the rape and murder of a female doctor in India back in August sparked a national outcry regarding women’s safety. Similar discourse followed the We Will Stop Femicide Platform’s report disclosing the murder of 34 women in Turkey this September. This is just the tip of the iceberg – the Mazan rape trial exposes the prevailing rape culture both in France and the rest of the world.

Journalism has the power to influence the way sexual violence is perceived by the public. Not only is it the responsibility of the media to platform this trial – especially due to Pelicot’s wishes to make it public – but it is essential to report the proceedings with care. Media coverage must empower survivors by amplifying their voices and challenging rape culture.



In France, there is now a movement to add a clause on consent to the legal definition of rape. While these kinds of advances are promising, we hold the responsibility to understand the widespread issue at stake and to actively make sure that Gisèle Pelicot’s courage is not in vain. There is an urgent need for individuals, societies, and judicial institutions to recognize their failures in addressing sexual violence. Existing narratives surrounding rape culture must be changed and systemic impunity in courts must come to an end.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence at McGill or in Montreal, you can call the Office for Sexual Violence Response, Support, and Education (OSVRSE), the Sexual Assault Centre of the McGill Students’ Society (SACOMSS), or the Montreal Sexual Violence Helpline for support. As a McGill student, you can also receive resources through The McGill Students’ Nightline, the McGill Peer Support Centre, and the Legal Information Clinic at McGill (LICM). If you can, consider donating to or volunteering at organizations such as The Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, Auberge Shalom, Multi-Femme, and the West Island Women’s Shelter. We must do everything we can to support survivors of sexual violence and continue to uplift their stories.