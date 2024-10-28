Queer History Month Media Recommendations

DOCUMENTARY – Will & Harper (2024) directed by Josh Greenbaum

I can guarantee that this heartwarming documentary will make you laugh and make you cry – sometimes at the same time. Self-proclaimed “greatest actor in the world” Will Ferrell embarks on a roadtrip across the United States alongside long-time friend Harper Steele in an adventure brimming with smiles, tears, and truly inspiring displays of emotional intimacy. Harper Steele, former head writer of Saturday Night Live, re-explores her favourite seedy diners, bars, and sports venues across the country – but this time post-transition. As she navigates these difficult spaces, Steele unravels her tangled thoughts and feelings every step of the way, leaning on Ferrell in what can only be described as one of the most beautiful displays of trust ever put to film. The documentary explores this duo’s friendship through a captivating mixture of Americana imagery, 70s radio hits, and masterful comedic interludes.

– Eliana Freelund, Culture Editor

VIDEO GAME – Life Is Strange (2015) by Dontnod Entertainment

It’s rare to find fantasy fiction that, while preserving the supernatural or futuristic, captures the dueling grittiness and whimsicality of the everyday world. It’s even rarer to find such “magical realism’” in video games. Set in the quiet coastal town of Arcadia Bay, Life Is Strange weaves a classic and beautifully rare story in a medium often maligned as ill-fitting for such a narrative. Max Caulfield’s journey through time and space is a fantasy epic, a mystery thriller, a coming-of-age tale, and a slice-of-life reflection all rolled around the beating heart of Max’s star-crossed love for her childhood friend, Chloe Price. Prepare for your heart to be ripped into a thousand pieces and reassembled into a chaotic jumble, by the storm at the centre of Max’s choices.

– Andrei Li, Sci+Tech Editor

BOOK – Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments: Intimate Histories of Riotous Black Girls, Troublesome Women, and Queer Radicals (2020) by Saidiya Hartman

Through a mix of historical research and close narration, Hartman spotlights intimate stories of “wayward” Black women in American history. She breathes life into torn photographs or scraps of police records that may have otherwise been forgotten, doing so with the grace of a seasoned archivist. “Part Three” of the book focuses extensively on the lives of queer Black women in 20th century America, shedding light on how Black women were experimenting with sexual freedom and queerness decades before white women were celebrated for doing the same. Every single young girl or woman in this book is written about with the utmost love and this love is what allows the modern-day reader to develop a closer relationship with past queer histories.

– Arismita Ghosh, Commentary Editor

FILM – The Birdcage (1996) directed by Mike Nichols

Alongside one of the most heartwarming and charming representations of queer joy, The Birdcage is a masterpiece in all aspects of filmmaking. Partners Albert (Nathan Lane) and Armand (Robin Williams), who own and perform at a Jewish drag club, must hastily play “straight” when their son, his new fiancée, and their staunchly conservative future in-laws decide to visit. The fact that this did not win Best Picture, Best Comedy, Best Leading and Supporting Actors, Best Cinematography, Best Writing, Best Set Design, Best Costuming, and/or Best Makeup at the Academy Awards is, in my opinion, absurd and frankly homophobic. As two of the defining comedic actors of their generation, Williams and Lane both bring their sheer talent and unapologetic devotion to their roles. The writing deftly weaves real issues of queer culture and acceptance into one of the funniest scripts in recent history, making The Birdcage a true star in both the oeuvre of queer film and the expanse of twentieth-century cinema entirely.

– Luxe Palmer, Copy Editor

TV Show – Interview With The Vampire (2022 – present) created by Rolin Jones

Based on the book of the same name by Anne Rice, the TV show Interview With The Vampire adapts Rice’s story to a modern setting. In 2022, journalist Daniel Molloy travels to Dubai to meet with the vampire Louis de Point du Lac. Following up on a project they began 50 years ago, Louis recounts his life’s story to Molloy, which the latter plans to turn into a book. Louis’s story extends across America and Europe, describing his romance with his maker Lestat, his frustration with the overt racism of 1910s New Orleans, and his familial bond with teenage vampire Claudia.

– Emma Bainbridge, Coordinating Editor