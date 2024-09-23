Stand Against Anti-Trans Hate

Content warning: police brutality, transphobia

On September 20, protests were organized across Canada to oppose gender-inclusive education in schools and advocate for “parental rights.” In response, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies rallied to counter these protests, calling them out for what they are: hate marches against queer and trans communities. In Montreal, police violently assaulted counter-protestors trying to confront the anti-trans march. Both the anti-trans protest and the police response to the counter-protest are extremely disturbing, and reflect rapidly growing transphobia in Canada that we must continue to resist.



This is the second year in a row the transphobic 1 Million March 4 Children protest has taken place. Although the organizers claim to be concerned about their children’s welfare, it is clear that what they really want is increased control over their children’s lives and the information their children are exposed to. Enforcing so-called “parental rights” comes at the expense of children’s autonomy, and has serious potential to jeopardize their safety. Children should be free to explore their gender identity and involve their parents in this process whenever they feel comfortable doing so.

In Canada, the transphobic ideology spouted by the 1 Million March 4 Children is present in both federal and provincial politics. Saskatchewan and New Brunswick already have active anti-trans legislation, with many other provinces, such as Alberta and Ontario, at risk of implementing similar policies in the near future. In Saskatchewan, Bill 137 prevents children under 16 from changing their name or pronouns at school without parental consent. Similarly, the New Brunswick government now requires schools to obtain parental consent for children wishing to use different names, and makes it optional for teachers to use their students’ preferred pronouns. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is planning some of the most repressive measures in the country so far, including restricting access to gender-affirming healthcare and requiring parental consent for lessons about gender and sexual identity in schools. All of these policies have been condemned by human rights groups such as Amnesty International and Egale, underscoring the serious risk they pose to trans children.



At the federal level, opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has openly supported Alberta’s aforementioned policies, and stated that trans women should not be able to access women’s sports, bathrooms, or changing rooms. These beliefs are not uncommon within his party. At the Conservative convention in September 2023, 69 per cent of delegates voted for a policy to ban gender-affirming care for youth. Additionally, 89 per cent voted for a plan to ban transgender women from women’s spaces, such as in shelters, prisons, and bathrooms. With an election likely coming up in the near future, these troubling statistics indicate that a Conservative win would undoubtedly lead to even more repression of trans communities.



In Quebec, the CAQ recently established a committee known as the Comité des sages to advise government officials on matters regarding gender identity. Despite their supposed mission statement, this committee has no trans members, clearly disregarding trans perspectives. Abe Berglas, former Administrative Coordinator of Queer McGill, told the Daily that the committee “won’t progress queer rights or trans rights at all but I also don’t think it was ever meant to. I think it was meant to placate trans foes.” The forming of this committee has even delayed progress on policies that would benefit trans communities, such as X gender markers on provincial documents. Although the situation in Quebec may not be as dire as in other provinces, we must continue to stand up for trans rights to prevent further injustices from occurring here.



September 20 has once again proven what many LGBTQ+ folks know to be true: we can’t trust the police to protect us from transphobic and queerphobic hate. When anti-trans protests happen, it’s important that we stand together in opposition to show that there is no place for hate in Montreal, Quebec, or anywhere in Canada. Keep an eye out for future counter-protests and show up if you’re able to! Support groups at McGill that uplift and advocate for trans people, such as the Trans Patients’ Union, Queer McGill, and the Union for Gender Empowerment.