Fall 2022 Endorsements

The McGill Daily editorial board has compiled their endorsements for the following referendum questions.

The questions and motions in this referendum are:

Do you agree to renew the non-opt-outable Sustainability Projects Fund (SPF) fee for the next five (5) academic years (Fall 2023 through Winter 2028) at $0.55 per credit per student per semester (up to 15 credits), payable by all members of the Students’ Society of McGill University (SSMU), as matched in equal amount by McGill University, with a “No” vote resulting in the abolishment of the fee entirely?

Do you support the Daily Publication Society (DPS) continuing as a recognized student organization supported by student fees with the understanding that a majority “no” vote will result in the termination of undergraduate student fees to the DPS?

Sustainability Projects Fund Fee Renewal

The McGill Daily editorial board endorses a “yes” vote for the fee renewal of the SPF.

The SPF, funded by SSMU, the Post-Graduate Students’ Society (PGSS), and the Macdonald Campus Students’ Society (MCSS), provides seed-funding for the development of interdisciplinary projects that aim to improve environmental sustainability at McGill. The fund has existed since 2009, and it has facilitated the development of many notable sustainability initiatives on campus. These include, but are not limited to, the Plate Club, the McGill Farmer’s Market, and Outdoor Frosh. The fund is currently valued at more than $1 million annually, and it has funded more than 300 projects since its inception. Given the project’s presence on campus for more than a decade and the opportunities it grants to McGill students, faculty, and staff, vote “yes” to the continued existence of the SPF.

Daily Publications Society Fee Renewal

The McGill Daily editorial board endorses a “yes” vote for the fee renewal of the DPS.

The DPS publishes The McGill Daily and Le Délit, two independent, student-run, non-profit newspapers covering happenings at McGill and across Montreal. Both newspapers are critical sites for journalism on campus, and both provide platforms for all members of the McGill community to voice their opinions and concerns. Given the absence of a journalism program at McGill, these newspapers also serve as a site of learning, collaboration, and experience. The Daily is among Canada’s oldest student newspapers, publishing regularly since 1911. Additionally, Le Délit is the only francophone student newspaper on McGill’s campus. A “no” vote, which would result in the termination of these publications, would deprive the McGill community of important sources of information, discourse, investigation, and creativity. You can read more about why you should vote “yes” for the free press in this week’s editorial.

The polling period for the Fall 2022 referendum will be held from November 14 at 9:00 AM to November 18 at 5:00 PM. To view the referendum questions and cast your ballot, visit ssmu.simplyvoting.com. Questions regarding the referendum can be directed to SSMU’s Chief Electoral Officer at elections@ssmu.ca.