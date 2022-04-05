Support SSMU and the Palestine Solidarity Policy

We, faculty and staff at McGill University, endorse the Undergraduate Student Union’s recent adoption of the Palestine Solidarity Policy, which campaigns for a demonstration of “leadership in matters of human rights and social justice.” Generations of students have played a central role in advocating for justice, sustainability, and anti-apartheid measures. We support the students’ right to utilize democratic channels in order to campaign for these matters that impact the entire academic community.

Far from being divisive or exceptional, we see the adoption of this policy as a continuation of a long-standing history of student leadership aimed at bringing meaningful changes to their educational arenas. We strongly believe that the Student Union must function as an independent body uncoerced by the university’s administration in order to fulfill its mandate, which includes upholding democratic processes and elections — regardless of whether or not they are agreeable to the administration, ourselves, or any other actor within or outside the university. We look forward to seeing McGill University respect the democratic results of this election and we continue to commend policies that demonstrate a commitment to human rights and social justice which will only enrich our campus.

As concerned members of the McGill community, we want to recognize the great and competent student labor behind this democratic election, and express our pride that students at McGill continue to push and challenge our university to be better.

Signatories:

Sara Abdel-Latif, Assistant Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies

Malek Abisaab, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies & Institute of Islamic Studies

Rula J. Abisaab, Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies

Giulia Alberini, Faculty Lecturer, School of Computer Science

Diana Allan, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology & ISID

Tara Alward, Senior Administrative and Student Affairs Coordinator, Social Studies of Medicine

Kirsten Anker, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law

Madhav G. Badami, School of Urban Planning and Bieler School of Environment

Darin Barney, Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies

Subho Basu, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Jacquie Bede, Associate Professor, Plant Science

Bobby Benedicto, Assistant Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies & IGSF

Lara Braitstein, Associate Professor, School of Religious Studies

Rex Brynen, Professor, Department of Political Science

Jenny Burman, Associate Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies

Peter E. Caines, Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Erin Cole, Research Program Manager, Neurosciences

Samuele Collu, Assistant Professor, Department of Anthropology

Matt Corks, Developer/Analyst, IT Services

Catherine Desbarats, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Marguerite Deslauriers, Professor, Department of Philosophy

Edward Dunsworth, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Barry Eidlin, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology

Elizabeth Elbourne, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Ahmed El-Geneidy, Professor, School of Urban Planning

Omar Farahat, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law

Samer Faraj, Professor, Desautels Faculty of Management

Yuriko Furuhata, Associate Professor, Department of East Asian Studies

Susan Gaskin, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Jen Gobby, Course Lecturer, Bieler School of Environment

Allan Greer, Professor Emeritus, Department of History and Classical Studies

Mehmet Gumus, Professor, Desautels Faculty of Management

Aslıhan Gürbüzel, Assistant Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies

Mathew Hannouche, MD FRCPC, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine

Michelle Hartman, Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies

Cecily Hilsdale, Associate Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies

Jeehee Hong, Chair, Associate Professor, Departments of East Asian Studies & Art History and Communication Studies

Sandra Hyde, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology

Limin Jao, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education

Steven Jordan, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education

Prashant Keshavmurthy, Associate Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies

Lucy Kiester, Assistant Librarian, Libraries

Frederick Kingdom, Professor, Ophthalmology and Vision Sciences

Andrew Kirk, Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Pasha M. Khan, Associate Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies

Eduardo Kohn, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology

Anna Kramer, Assistant Professor, Urban Planning

Erik Kuhonta, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science

Louise Kyrtatas, Faculty Lecturer, School of Continuing Studies

Thomas Lamarre, Professor Emeritus, Department of East Asian Studies

Katherine Lemons, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology

Margaret Levey, Faculty Lecturer, School of Continuing Studies

Brian Lewis, Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Eric Lewis, Associate Professor, Department of Philosophy

Ehab Lotayef, IT & Technical Services Manager, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Shaun Lovejoy, Professor, Department of Physics

Nick MacKenzie, Program Officer, Teaching and Learning Services

Kevin Manaugh, Associate Professor, Department of Geography and Bieler School of Environment

Setrag Manoukian, Institute of Islamic Studies & Department of Anthropology

Alex M. McComber, Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine

Aimen Moussaddy, Clinical Assistant Professor, Neurosciences

Khalid Mustafa Medani, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science & Institute of Islamic Studies

Andrea Miller-Nesbitt, Associate Librarian

Suzanne Morton, Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Vrinda Narain, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law

Kristin Norget, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology

Derek Nystrom, Associate Professor, Department of English

Laila Parsons, Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies & Institute of Islamic Studies

Elizabeth Patitsas, Assistant Professor, Departments of Computer Science & Integrated Studies in Education

Alberto Perez-Gomez, Emeritus Professor, School of Architecture

Andrea Pinkney, Associate Professor , School of Religious Studies

Carrie Rentschler, Associate Professor, Department of Department of Art History and Communication Studies

Kathleen Rice, Assistant Professor, Family Medicine

William Clare Roberts, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science

Jessica Ruglis, Associate Professor, Department of Educational & Counselling Psychology

Robert E. Rutledge, Associate Professor, Department of Physics

Leslie Sabiston, Assistant Professor, Department of Anthropology

Anaïs Salamon, Head Librarian, Islamic Studies Library

Emine Sarigollu, Associate Professor, Desautels Faculty of Management

Daniel Schwartz, Assistant Professor, Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures

Juan Camilo Serpa, Associate Professor, Desautels Faculty of Management

Hasana Sharp, Associate Professor, Department of Philosophy

Kate Shaw, Student Affairs Administrator, Institute for Health and Social Policy

Kaleem Siddiqi, Professor, School of Computer Science

Renee Sieber, Associate Professor, Department of Geography & Bieler School of Environment

Kerry Sloan, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law

Kira Smith, Student Engagement Officer, Office of Science Education

Kevin Stanley, Faculty Lecturer, School of Continuing Studies

Jonathan Sterne, Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies

William Straw, Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies

Jeremy Tai, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Alanna Thain, Associate Professor, Department of English

Ipek Tureli, Associate Professor, Architecture

Ismael Vaccaro, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology and Bieler School of Environment

Theodora Vardouli, Assistant Professor, School of Architecture

Nicolas von Ellenrieder, Research Associate, Faculty of Medicine

Gavin Walker, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Yann le Polain de Waroux, Assistant Professor, Institute for the Study of International Development and Department of Geography

Yves Winter, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science

Nadia Wardeh, Course Lecturer, Institute of Islamic Studies

Robert Wisnovsky, Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies

Katie Zien, Associate Professor, Department of English

Paul Zsombor-Murray, Associate Professor (post-retirement), Department of Mechanical Engineering