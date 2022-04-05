Support SSMU and the Palestine Solidarity Policy

We, faculty and staff at McGill University, endorse the Undergraduate Student Union’s recent adoption of the Palestine Solidarity Policy, which campaigns for a demonstration of “leadership in matters of human rights and social justice.” Generations of students have played a central role in advocating for justice, sustainability, and anti-apartheid measures. We support the students’ right to utilize democratic channels in order to campaign for these matters that impact the entire academic community.
Far from being divisive or exceptional, we see the adoption of this policy as a continuation of a long-standing history of student leadership aimed at bringing meaningful changes to their educational arenas. We strongly believe that the Student Union must function as an independent body uncoerced by the university’s administration in order to fulfill its mandate, which includes upholding democratic processes and elections — regardless of whether or not they are agreeable to the administration, ourselves, or any other actor within or outside the university. We look forward to seeing McGill University respect the democratic results of this election and we continue to commend policies that demonstrate a commitment to human rights and social justice which will only enrich our campus.
As concerned members of the McGill community, we want to recognize the great and competent student labor behind this democratic election, and express our pride that students at McGill continue to push and challenge our university to be better.
Signatories:
Sara Abdel-Latif, Assistant Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies
Malek Abisaab, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies & Institute of Islamic Studies
Rula J. Abisaab, Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies
Giulia Alberini, Faculty Lecturer, School of Computer Science
Diana Allan, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology & ISID
Tara Alward, Senior Administrative and Student Affairs Coordinator, Social Studies of Medicine
Kirsten Anker, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law
Madhav G. Badami, School of Urban Planning and Bieler School of Environment
Darin Barney, Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies
Subho Basu, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Jacquie Bede, Associate Professor, Plant Science
Bobby Benedicto, Assistant Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies & IGSF
Lara Braitstein, Associate Professor, School of Religious Studies
Rex Brynen, Professor, Department of Political Science
Jenny Burman, Associate Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies
Peter E. Caines, Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Erin Cole, Research Program Manager, Neurosciences
Samuele Collu, Assistant Professor, Department of Anthropology
Matt Corks, Developer/Analyst, IT Services
Catherine Desbarats, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Marguerite Deslauriers, Professor, Department of Philosophy
Edward Dunsworth, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Barry Eidlin, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology
Elizabeth Elbourne, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Ahmed El-Geneidy, Professor, School of Urban Planning
Omar Farahat, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law
Samer Faraj, Professor, Desautels Faculty of Management
Yuriko Furuhata, Associate Professor, Department of East Asian Studies
Susan Gaskin, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering
Jen Gobby, Course Lecturer, Bieler School of Environment
Allan Greer, Professor Emeritus, Department of History and Classical Studies
Mehmet Gumus, Professor, Desautels Faculty of Management
Aslıhan Gürbüzel, Assistant Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies
Mathew Hannouche, MD FRCPC, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine
Michelle Hartman, Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies
Cecily Hilsdale, Associate Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies
Jeehee Hong, Chair, Associate Professor, Departments of East Asian Studies & Art History and Communication Studies
Sandra Hyde, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology
Limin Jao, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education
Steven Jordan, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education
Prashant Keshavmurthy, Associate Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies
Lucy Kiester, Assistant Librarian, Libraries
Frederick Kingdom, Professor, Ophthalmology and Vision Sciences
Andrew Kirk, Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Pasha M. Khan, Associate Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies
Eduardo Kohn, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology
Anna Kramer, Assistant Professor, Urban Planning
Erik Kuhonta, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science
Louise Kyrtatas, Faculty Lecturer, School of Continuing Studies
Thomas Lamarre, Professor Emeritus, Department of East Asian Studies
Katherine Lemons, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology
Margaret Levey, Faculty Lecturer, School of Continuing Studies
Brian Lewis, Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Eric Lewis, Associate Professor, Department of Philosophy
Ehab Lotayef, IT & Technical Services Manager, Electrical and Computer Engineering
Shaun Lovejoy, Professor, Department of Physics
Nick MacKenzie, Program Officer, Teaching and Learning Services
Kevin Manaugh, Associate Professor, Department of Geography and Bieler School of Environment
Setrag Manoukian, Institute of Islamic Studies & Department of Anthropology
Alex M. McComber, Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine
Aimen Moussaddy, Clinical Assistant Professor, Neurosciences
Khalid Mustafa Medani, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science & Institute of Islamic Studies
Andrea Miller-Nesbitt, Associate Librarian
Suzanne Morton, Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Vrinda Narain, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law
Kristin Norget, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology
Derek Nystrom, Associate Professor, Department of English
Laila Parsons, Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies & Institute of Islamic Studies
Elizabeth Patitsas, Assistant Professor, Departments of Computer Science & Integrated Studies in Education
Alberto Perez-Gomez, Emeritus Professor, School of Architecture
Andrea Pinkney, Associate Professor , School of Religious Studies
Carrie Rentschler, Associate Professor, Department of Department of Art History and Communication Studies
Kathleen Rice, Assistant Professor, Family Medicine
William Clare Roberts, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science
Jessica Ruglis, Associate Professor, Department of Educational & Counselling Psychology
Robert E. Rutledge, Associate Professor, Department of Physics
Leslie Sabiston, Assistant Professor, Department of Anthropology
Anaïs Salamon, Head Librarian, Islamic Studies Library
Emine Sarigollu, Associate Professor, Desautels Faculty of Management
Daniel Schwartz, Assistant Professor, Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures
Juan Camilo Serpa, Associate Professor, Desautels Faculty of Management
Hasana Sharp, Associate Professor, Department of Philosophy
Kate Shaw, Student Affairs Administrator, Institute for Health and Social Policy
Kaleem Siddiqi, Professor, School of Computer Science
Renee Sieber, Associate Professor, Department of Geography & Bieler School of Environment
Kerry Sloan, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law
Kira Smith, Student Engagement Officer, Office of Science Education
Kevin Stanley, Faculty Lecturer, School of Continuing Studies
Jonathan Sterne, Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies
William Straw, Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies
Jeremy Tai, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Alanna Thain, Associate Professor, Department of English
Ipek Tureli, Associate Professor, Architecture
Ismael Vaccaro, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology and Bieler School of Environment
Theodora Vardouli, Assistant Professor, School of Architecture
Nicolas von Ellenrieder, Research Associate, Faculty of Medicine
Gavin Walker, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Yann le Polain de Waroux, Assistant Professor, Institute for the Study of International Development and Department of Geography
Yves Winter, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science
Nadia Wardeh, Course Lecturer, Institute of Islamic Studies
Robert Wisnovsky, Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies
Katie Zien, Associate Professor, Department of English
Paul Zsombor-Murray, Associate Professor (post-retirement), Department of Mechanical Engineering