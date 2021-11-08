A Trip Back Home

The main turning points in my adolescent years happened after I moved away from Hong Kong. Alongside the constant political turmoil looming in the air, every trip back was no more than an obligation to my family. Graduating at the height of the pandemic resulted in an unexpected journey and return, the longest since I was at the age of 15.

The usual hustle and bustle seemed to come to a halt, with the city taking on a form that felt unfamiliar to me. This feature showcases this slowed down version of home through my newfound love for film photography.