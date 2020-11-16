Heist Night

Image description:

A flyer advertising a Museum Heist on August 21 at 8 pm at The Louvre (by La Seine). A screenshot of Google Maps shows the location of The Louvre. Further text reads: “Scheduled events include: stealing the Mona Lisa. That is all. There will also be spontaneous art thefts between scheduled thefts, with some opportunities for cash prizes! Come prepped to steal an artistic masterpiece even if you aren’t sure yet! Spectators are absolutely welcome! Cheer for your homies, bring what you need/want, have a good time! This is a friendly art heist.” Additional text at the bottom of the flyer reads “We will have gloves to prevent fingerprints, and basic lockpicks.”