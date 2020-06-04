The Daily stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests against systemic racism and police brutality taking place in Canada, the United States, and around the world. This solidarity includes a firm commitment to the abolition of policing in all its forms.

At this time, we intend to use our platform to amplify the work of Black activists, both in Montreal and elsewhere. We are still accepting submissions for articles, with the understanding that we are prioritizing Black writers, artists, journalists, and students.

Much of the editorial team is currently living outside of Montreal, and as such cannot report on-the-ground information as it happens. Instead, we’d like to direct our Montreal-based readers to Ricochet (https://ricochet.media/en/quebec) and The Link (https://thelinknewspaper.ca/). For our readers who are located elsewhere, we encourage you to stay informed about the work that is going on around you, and to read mainstream coverage with a critical lens.

The two resource documents linked in this post contain countless ways to contribute, listen, and learn, regardless of where you are. We would also like to challenge ourselves and our readership to collectively make 300 donations of any size to groups supporting Black lives and mutual aid. We are using bit.ly/DailyDonationChallenge to record donations, and bit.ly/DailyDonationCounter to track our progress. We know that our community extends beyond Montreal, and we encourage donations to organizations based elsewhere as well.

Finally, the Daily editorial board would like to thank our community and our readers, who push us to be accountable to our anti-oppressive mandate. Thank you.

List of Montreal resources (collected by The Concordian)

shorturl.at/bvMR2

List of US resources (curated by Carlisa Nicole https://linktr.ee/carlisanicole)

https://bit.ly/BlackLivesAction

In solidarity,

The McGill Daily Editorial Board