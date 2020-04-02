Following the Engineering Undergraduate Society’s (EUS) approval of an Involvement Restriction Policy (IRP) request on April 1, 2020, an anonymous source notified the Daily of allegations of sexual violence that have been disclosed against SSMU VP Internal-elect Declan McCool. The purpose of the Engineering Undergraduate Society’s IRP is to “Restrict the access of persons who are more likely to inflict physical, mental, or emotional harm on the plaintiff(s), or other students, to events and groups that are within the EUS context, as deemed necessary by the committee,” as per the 2018 version of the policy.

The anonymous source, speaking on behalf of a survivor, informed the Daily that, because of the nature of SSMU’s Gendered and Sexual Violence Policy (GSVP), the ability for restrictions imposed as a result of investigations to prevent an incoming SSMU Executive from taking office remains unclear.

Newly-elected SSMU Executives begin their term on June 1, as per the SSMU Constitution. On May 1, they will become employees of SSMU and begin training, becoming official officers on June 1. Incoming executives are not considered SSMU employees until May 1; they are only considered officers after June 1 and thus, not subject to the processes for removal until after that time.

In a statement provided to the Daily, the survivor calls on SSMU to condemn McCool’s actions, and to “acknowledge the continued prevalence of gendered and sexual violence at McGill.”

The IRP request, which was approved on April 1, 2020, restricts the incoming VP Internal from attending any and all multi-day events hosted by McGill student associations going forward, across all faculties. The appeal period, which lasts 20 academic days, went into effect on the day of approval. It is unclear at this time if McCool has appealed the EUS’ decision.

The VP Internal portfolio includes working closely with the IRPs of various faculties, coordinating inclusive campus events, and collaborating with committees that deal with gendered and sexual violence on campus. McCool’s election platform explicitly referenced these aspects of the portfolio.

The incoming VP Internal, while not yet in office, has been reported to currently hold a leadership position at the McGill Fraternity Sigma Chi and sat on the committee for Science Games.

In addition to calling on SSMU to take action, the survivor’s statement also references the difficulty of navigating McGill’s processes of disclosure, due to both their disorganization and nature as “non-survivor centric and trauma-informed” spaces.

The survivor’s statement, which was requested to be published on their behalf, can be read in full below.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and are seeking support or resources, the Sexual Assault Centre of the McGill Students’ Society (SACOMSS) recommends contacting the Montreal Sexual Assault Centre at +1 888-933-9007, Tel-Aide at 514-935-1101, or texting the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 686868, as SACOMSS has suspended drop-in and phone line services until further notice due to COVID-19. SACOMSS can also be reached at main@sacomss.org if you have any questions or concerns.