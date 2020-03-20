news
commentary
editorials
culture
features
sci+tech
sports
compendium
radio
video
special
About Us
Archives
Contribute
Advertise
DPS | SPD
Policies
Le Délit
Statement of principles
About Us
|
Glossary
|
Archives
|
Contribute
|
Advertise
|
menu
uh...not working as well as the gov't would like it to
since 1911
string(59) "uh...not working as well as the gov't would like it to"
The McGill Daily is located on unceded Kanien’kehá:ka territory.
Read the digital issue online
unfit to print
Editorial:
Support Indigenous Communities During COVID-19
news
commentary
culture
features
sci+tech
sports
compendium
radio
video
Multimedia
art essays
video
special
Compendium
Haunted Horoscopes: Pisces Season
Written by:
Phoebe Pannier
March 20, 2020
Tweet
Share
Phoebe Pannier