Waiting for the orange line metro at Berri- Uqam, there is not a single bench in sight. In fact, the only option is a leaning bar, which patrons can rest against, but not put their weight upon. This is defensive design, also known as hostile architecture, a form of mediating how bodies can use a space and limiting the ways in which public property can be used. Hostile architecture tends to go unquestioned, and frequently unnoticed: sidewalks covered in bumps to provide “traction,” or lampposts which encourage nightlife (and all the economic implications of that) are two rather benign examples. Hostile architecture can also be much more aggressive, with benches that have “armrests” in the middle and short backs, rendering sleeping impossible and sitting for a prolonged period of time uncomfortable; or spikes in alcoves for the sole purpose of keeping homeless people from sleeping there. It also includes sounds. Many businesses play music or strident, high pitched noises overnight for the sole purpose of discouraging people from sleeping nearby.

Hostile architecture is designed with specific bodies and people in mind. It is by no means a “failed design;” it is a very successful plan to limit certain groups’ access to public spaces. Its negative impacts disproportionately affect people experiencing homelessness who rely on public spaces as refuge, and it makes navigating spaces more difficult for people with disabilities. It is not a new phenomenon, but it has started to garner some attention. As architect James Furzer puts it, “with the rise in homelessness, it becomes more noticeable when you see spikes in areas that people would be sleeping in.” Defensive design is an overt, systematic, and deliberate decision to push certain groups out of public spaces. By using architectural designs to define who gets to use these spaces, and how, architects are further marginalizing groups who already facing discrimination. “If we’re looking for a solution to people experiencing homelessness, putting up a third railing on a bench so someone can’t take a nap in a park isn’t a solution to that problem,” says Jake Tobin Garrett, manager of policy and planning at Park People. Excluding certain groups from public spheres does nothing to acknowledge or combat structural inadequacies. By focusing on keeping people out of sight, decision-makers get to ignore housing problems and issues of income inequality.

The problem of defensive design is prominent in the city of Toronto, where people are being pushed out of both the housing market and public spaces. The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is a victim of its success, with fewer housing options than people wanting to live in the region. Over the past decade, this has caused an inflation of the prices of housing – and limited opportunities for social housing to develop.