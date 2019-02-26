When your skin colour finally stops
looking like a never-ending stain
Instead
It’ll look like the finest chocolate
The colour born after water makes love to the earth Decadent soil
Fertile & warm
That’s what you’ll see
Right now, your kinks may resemble the tangled chains of abandoned slave ships
Hair unworthy of praise
Hair that dares fight back
To stay true to its form
“Bad hair” you’ll call it…
But when you finally learn your worth
Learn to appreciate how She coloured you earth You’ll see instead a shining crown
made of winding strands
All tracing an upward path
Reaching for the sun
This mane is worthy
This mane is holy
This mane is more than good
It’s your glory
I promise you you’ll see beauty in yourself one day I promise
It’s already there
