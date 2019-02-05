The first video released of the event was brief, and was expanded upon later. For clarity of discussion, here is what we know now: a group of Black Hebrew Israelites were yelling insults and Bible verses at passersby. A large group of Covington Catholic students, dressed in “Make America Great Again” apparel, were waiting for their bus and engaged with the Black Hebrew Israelites. As the confrontation became more heated, Nathan Phillips and a group of Native American activists who had attended the Indigenous People’s March approached the groups, specifically the Covington students. Phillips was playing a drum and singing an American Indian Movement song whose message is explicitly one of solidarity. Phillips stopped in front of a student wearing a red MAGA cap. The student, Nicholas Sandmann, made eye contact, standing his ground with a smug smile. Around them, the other Covington students mocked Phillips’s song, whooped, and made “tomahawk motions.” The “Tomahawk Chop” is used by sports fans across America, and is the culmination of years of racism, reducing more than 500 Indigenous nations into one stereotyped gesture. The “tomahawk chop” is shorthand for a perception of Indigenous people and nations as aggressive and primitive. When confronted with actual Indigenous people, the Covington students responded with what they associate with Native Americans: a one-dimensional, dehumanizing caricature.

Others who witnessed the event reportedly heard them yelling “Make America Great Again” at a female passerby. Nathan Phillips later asserted that he felt the students were a threat to the Black Hebrew Israelites, and said that he heard the students chanting “build a wall.” While neither of these can be heard in the various videos of the event, it doesn’t really matter. Whether they said it explicitly or not, the Covington students were deliberately sporting the symbols of that sentiment. By choosing to wear MAGA clothing, they chose to openly associate themselves with the Trump administration and all of its rhetoric, including its explicit racism. The Trump name and his slogans are frequently used as weapons of racial intimidation precisely because of the systemic support of bigotry they represent. The Covington students knew that, and any claims otherwise are not in good faith – there is no way that they support Trump so deliberately without understanding the full extent of that endorsement.

Initially, only the face-off between Sandmann and Phillips was released. In the race to report on a partial video, many individuals and major news agencies made mistakes. Celebrities and activists on Twitter leaped to condemn the Covington students’ actions, and so did The New York Times and The Washington Post. They reported, as did others, that Phillips was a veteran of the Vietnam War, and assumed that the students had surrounded him. When the full videos came out, revealing not only that the Black Hebrew Israelites engaged with the Covington students first, but that Phillips had approached them, several things happened at once. Most extreme responders rushed to take back their comments, conservative news outlets had a field day, and the media reported that Phillips had never served in the Vietnam War.

