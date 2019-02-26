Kinky coils finally flourishing from my scalp.

A flawless kind of disorder. A wild kind of miracle.

A new kind of freedom

To be wearing my God-given crown with pride

A joyful relief to be accepting these coils as mine.

I model for myself. Strut my stuff showin’

the mirror how much I adore myself.

This is me feelin’ myself

Weave free.

All new growth

No lye

See how the curls roll and tumble around one another Twist and turn and fold all up on each other, see

how they tell my history in their dancing

How they curve out maps to my freedom

They rise like I rise

Bouncin’ back like I do from setbacks.

More than a mane, an ordainment on my history

But blind mothers will tell the story a bit differently Blind eyes land on precious coils claiming to see flaw-filled disorder, a wild kind of mistake. Another flashback to slave days

“Fix your hair!” she’ll say.

Never mind how long you’ve spent conditioning your hair to shine and be soft like the finest of maidens. Never mind the potions you’ve made mixing essential oils like the mambo priestesses who came before you Never mind how much money and time you’ve spent sifting through the aisles, through products for women who don’t look like you, eventually starting a revolution of products that are now made for you

“Fix your hair!” she says…

It is always wise to examine the choice of words

of those who know not their power

Fix (\‘fiks\ ) – English verb of many interesting meanings To make firm, stable, stationary; to set or place definitely; to hold or direct steadily; to set in order; to repair or mend what has been set out of place, broken or damaged Now see…

How master’s influence still lingers in our minds Stand up straight negro! Let me examine your jaw line Be firm young negro! A tool you are to be mine Don’t move little negro lest I whip scars

down your back serpentine

Are we a broken people to be mended and put back

in place to fit in the box of white normalcy?

Am I broken? Or am I black? Let these

words not be bound by pact

I am not out of place, broken, or damaged!

My hair needs no fixing.

Grooming? Yes.

Care? Assuredly.

Deep conditioning? All day, everyday.

Fixing?

Miss me with that brainwashed type shit

If it means I embrace myself, I’ll gladly

embody this slave type shit

This be who I be type shit

See the beauty in me type shit

So, you can tell a blind mother to hush

with that ignorant type shit

“Fix your hair!” she chimes.

I replied

“There’s nothing to fix.”