As a result of a pay equity agreement with McGill, over the next six months, AMUSE must find and contact almost 10,000 union members who worked for the University at some point in the past eight years in order to distribute retroactive payments. The agreement, signed in December 2018, follows a long process of negotiations.

A 2010 pay equity report published by the University’s Pay Equity Commission was the driving force behind these payments. The report was conducted following the guidelines of the Quebec Pay Equity Act, which requires all businesses to review employee data every five years to ensure its continued compliance with pay equity standards.

The basic principle of pay equity is to ensure that predominantly female job classes receive compensation equal to predominantly male job classes that demand similar duties and responsibilities. According to the Act, the purpose of pay equity is “to redress difference[s] in compensation due to systemic gender discrimination.” The Pay Equity Act divides jobs into “male class” and “female class” distinctions. This is relevant to AMUSE as male and female job classes would normally be compared within the institution itself, but given that all AMUSE jobs are female-predominant, differences in compensation were judged using the popular HAY point methodology.