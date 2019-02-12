Preceding the council meeting was a demonstration organized by Comité d’Action de Parc-Extension (CAPE), a community organization committed to defending tenant rights within the Parc-Extension community. CAPE has been hard at work in recent years preparing themselves for the influx of students associated with a new campus of Université de Montreal (UdeM)opening in neighbouring Outremont this fall.

The Villeray–Saint-Michel– Parc-Extension borough council delayed the vote to grant demolition permits for 891- 893 and 925 Beaumont Ave, last Tuesday, February 5. No date for the next vote has been set.

Sasha Dyck, one of the organizers of the demonstration, set out the activists goals for the meeting. First on the agenda was to get all five councillors to vote against the permit for demolition of the two buildings on Beaumont. According to Dyck, the current owner of the building has a conditional offer of sale if the demolition permits are granted. The potential buyer has explicitly said the buildings would be rebuilt into condo style apartments for student housing.

Dyck grew up in the Mile End, witnessing first hand the effects gentrification. After Ubisoft moved into the neighbourhood, the Mile End changed drastically. Dyck predicts that “UdeM is going to have that Ubisoft effect on Beaumont.” The crowd mirrored this sentiment, chanting “No Mile-Ex in Parc-Ex.”

Dyck expressed the necessity for social housing in the area rather than more expensive, individual housing units for students. Park- Extension has historically been a working-class and immigrant neighbourhood. Today, it is home to Montreal’s largest concentration of South Asians, and has one of the highest concentrations of working poor in the country.