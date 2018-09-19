I saw my momma the other day and she

said

“Baby why don’t you ever bring home a

white man?

I’m tired of these ni***as with Timbalands

Ni***as with pants that sag

Ni***s with “dreams”

Ni***as … can’t get you what you need

Baby give vanilla a try

Bring yo momma home a white guy.”

To this I respond:

No momma,

You see I can’t do that because I’ve always

been a sucker for the underdog.

They say once you go black

You don’t go back,

But I never went black

I am black.

So to me dating a black king is less of a

kink and more of a calling.

I know they say “never say never”

But I’m not sayin’ never

I’m just sayin’

Probably not…

Or at least it would take a whole lot for me

to feel safe in the arms of a burning bright

white sun

As opposed to being cradled by the moon

in a pitch-black sky.

I wanna date the black guy that works at

McDonald’s

I wanna date the black boy reppin’ that

broke life.

Not them boys screamin’

“Ay yo ma!” from across the street

Or them thirsty boys that’ll do anything

for the gram

Them boys still playin’ dominos & uno for

the fam like “this is what’s gon get me out

the hood!”

No, not them boys… them brainwashed

lost boys, them “you too pretty for a dark

skin girl” type boys

I can only love them once they wake up

from the fog

I can only love them once they’re ready

and willing to love themselves; ready and

willing to love someone who looks just

like them

I want the black boy who’s got gardens of

prose growing in his heart

That boy that looks in the mirror & has

the ghost of Tupac, Mohammed & Martin

showing him how to walk like he’s got

places to be

The black boy helpin’ out his single mom

tryin’ to be a man & son at the same goddamn

time.

That black boy…

The black boy that walks into a room and

everyone sees a monster, when all I can

see is an innocent knight in onyx armor

That black boy…

The black boy who was never told it’s okay to cry

The black boy who was taught that when

he hears sirens he must comply or die

That black boy…

Black boys like the ones I grew up with

The one who had a crush on me in third

grade because I would share my Vaseline

with him

He knew I had his back when his lips were

chapped and bought me a jump rope for

my birthday with the 50 cents he got from

beating his uncle at dominos because he

knew how much I wanted to fly

I want the black boy who holds his tongue at

work when a white boy looks to him and says

“thanks my ni***a” as if he were still property

I want the black boy that can’t dance, rap,

or play basketball for shit because he can

be into Marvel, heavy metal, and anime if

he fuckin’ wants to

Because he has the right to be an individual

Because he has the right to not be a living

stereotype

But I do want a black boy who loves watermelon

because…

If you don’t love watermelon I don’t trust you

I wanna date the black boy who works at

McDonald’s because he knows life is hard

and still manages to be soft on the inside

He knows that it took his mother twenty

hours, ten nurses and five blood transfusions

to get him here so he doesn’t complain

He knows that it took blood shed to birth him

But also that there will be blood shed if he

dares look a cop in the eyes the wrong way

I want a black boy who’s willing to put in

the effort to become a black man

An endangered species

Hunted for their thick skin and savoury

crimson red blood that gives one the energy

to build anything.

Momma I am willing to be a black widow.

Even if it means that I must spend the rest

of my days befriending the sons and daughters

of structural racism before ripping

the hatred from their souls, swallowing it

whole and letting it grow in my belly where

I will kill it with kindness and education

To give birth to a new day where the black

boy who works at McDonald’s is free to

breathe his glorious breath.

Dear world…

I can’t take the shootings and the lynchings

anymore. My body has never birthed

a black baby but every time one dies I feel

the labour of having them ripped from

my body, turned into a hashtag and then

seeing them disappear from your memory

as quickly as their souls faded from their

eyes. I don’t know how many times my

heart can break but I do know that so far

has been far too many

The tragedy of the black widow

Is that she holds the secrets of the earth

in her bosom

Her curves rise and fall like hills and valleys

Her hair wild like the thicket of rainforests

Her eyes brown like the sand at the bottom

of rivers

So, when a black king dies, we weep with

the strength of earthquakes

Because our bodies are the kingdoms of

earth and water that they leave behind.