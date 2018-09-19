I saw my momma the other day and she
said
“Baby why don’t you ever bring home a
white man?
I’m tired of these ni***as with Timbalands
Ni***as with pants that sag
Ni***s with “dreams”
Ni***as … can’t get you what you need
Baby give vanilla a try
Bring yo momma home a white guy.”
To this I respond:
No momma,
You see I can’t do that because I’ve always
been a sucker for the underdog.
They say once you go black
You don’t go back,
But I never went black
I am black.
So to me dating a black king is less of a
kink and more of a calling.
I know they say “never say never”
But I’m not sayin’ never
I’m just sayin’
Probably not…
Or at least it would take a whole lot for me
to feel safe in the arms of a burning bright
white sun
As opposed to being cradled by the moon
in a pitch-black sky.
I wanna date the black guy that works at
McDonald’s
I wanna date the black boy reppin’ that
broke life.
Not them boys screamin’
“Ay yo ma!” from across the street
Or them thirsty boys that’ll do anything
for the gram
Them boys still playin’ dominos & uno for
the fam like “this is what’s gon get me out
the hood!”
No, not them boys… them brainwashed
lost boys, them “you too pretty for a dark
skin girl” type boys
I can only love them once they wake up
from the fog
I can only love them once they’re ready
and willing to love themselves; ready and
willing to love someone who looks just
like them
I want the black boy who’s got gardens of
prose growing in his heart
That boy that looks in the mirror & has
the ghost of Tupac, Mohammed & Martin
showing him how to walk like he’s got
places to be
The black boy helpin’ out his single mom
tryin’ to be a man & son at the same goddamn
time.
That black boy…
The black boy that walks into a room and
everyone sees a monster, when all I can
see is an innocent knight in onyx armor
That black boy…
The black boy who was never told it’s okay to cry
The black boy who was taught that when
he hears sirens he must comply or die
That black boy…
Black boys like the ones I grew up with
The one who had a crush on me in third
grade because I would share my Vaseline
with him
He knew I had his back when his lips were
chapped and bought me a jump rope for
my birthday with the 50 cents he got from
beating his uncle at dominos because he
knew how much I wanted to fly
I want the black boy who holds his tongue at
work when a white boy looks to him and says
“thanks my ni***a” as if he were still property
I want the black boy that can’t dance, rap,
or play basketball for shit because he can
be into Marvel, heavy metal, and anime if
he fuckin’ wants to
Because he has the right to be an individual
Because he has the right to not be a living
stereotype
But I do want a black boy who loves watermelon
because…
If you don’t love watermelon I don’t trust you
I wanna date the black boy who works at
McDonald’s because he knows life is hard
and still manages to be soft on the inside
He knows that it took his mother twenty
hours, ten nurses and five blood transfusions
to get him here so he doesn’t complain
He knows that it took blood shed to birth him
But also that there will be blood shed if he
dares look a cop in the eyes the wrong way
I want a black boy who’s willing to put in
the effort to become a black man
An endangered species
Hunted for their thick skin and savoury
crimson red blood that gives one the energy
to build anything.
Momma I am willing to be a black widow.
Even if it means that I must spend the rest
of my days befriending the sons and daughters
of structural racism before ripping
the hatred from their souls, swallowing it
whole and letting it grow in my belly where
I will kill it with kindness and education
To give birth to a new day where the black
boy who works at McDonald’s is free to
breathe his glorious breath.
Dear world…
I can’t take the shootings and the lynchings
anymore. My body has never birthed
a black baby but every time one dies I feel
the labour of having them ripped from
my body, turned into a hashtag and then
seeing them disappear from your memory
as quickly as their souls faded from their
eyes. I don’t know how many times my
heart can break but I do know that so far
has been far too many
The tragedy of the black widow
Is that she holds the secrets of the earth
in her bosom
Her curves rise and fall like hills and valleys
Her hair wild like the thicket of rainforests
Her eyes brown like the sand at the bottom
of rivers
So, when a black king dies, we weep with
the strength of earthquakes
Because our bodies are the kingdoms of
earth and water that they leave behind.