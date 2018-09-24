Fuck patriarchy, fuck islamophobia, fuck Pantone, fuck stress, fuck back-to-school madness, fuck Bell and capitalism ripping off mental health activism, fuck abusers returning to their fame with zero accountability, fuck white people who think I’m exotic, fuck the white dude in that literature class and that tone he adopts when he gives a ~deep analysis~, fuck profs taking attendance during add/ drop, fuck ~neutrality~ and ~objectivity~, fuck “I don’t like politics”, fuck anxiety, fuck the academia circle jerk, fuck tokenism.

Fuck Instagram, fuck fragile male egos, fuck those people who only hit you up when they see you doing better, fuck those people who only hit you up when they need shit, fuck the rat race, fuck falling out of a window and breaking your arm, fuck the wait time for counselling services, fuck watered-down filter coffee, fuck cheap landlords, fuck $80 non-refundable course packs, fuck the McGill smoking ban, fuck kombucha.

Fuck running after a bus and seeing the driver say goodbye and for a second regretting saying you support the STM strike but then remembering that you hate the bourgeoisie and you should not hate on this driver who’s just doing their job and probably gets hated on by a bunch of random commuters in addition to their managing executive, fuck taxis, fuck ferries, fuck private jets.

Fuck stressing about grad school to the point of endangering your undergrad ‘success,’ fuck success, fuck LinkedIn, fuck marketability, fuck ‘flexibility’ when they really mean precarity, fuck cutting spending for the poor and slashing taxes for the rich, fuck trickle-down economics, fuck Reagan, fuck Thatcher, fuck Trudeau, fuck Trudeau’s “rule of law” when he means “I’m going to pipeline unceded territory and call the army on Indigenous land defenders,” fuck Canadian exceptionalism, fuck Trudeau’s selfie politics, fuck Macron, fuck neoliberalism. Fuck using the word neoliberalism to sound smart, fuck academic elitism, fuck self-righteousness, fuck small bladders, fuck blisters on your heels from new shoes, fuck the erasure of class in discussions of oppression.