Compendium  Crossword Answers

Here are the answers for this week’s crossword, made by Jay VanPut!

Across: 1. Crete, 6. Boer 10. Is-it, 14. Locos, 15. Able, 16. NATO, 17. Athos, 18. Toes, 19. Elsa, 20.
Wholewheatbread, 23. Ass, 24. Set, 25. Taping, 30. Ate, 31. Mel, 34. Aroma, 35. Trio, 37. Axe, 38.
Halfbloodprince, 42. Obi, 43. Aims, 44. Inner, 45. Eso-, 46. DSL, 47. Totals, 48. Gov, 49. Aha, 51.
Quarterpounders, 60. Urge, 61. Girl, 62. Orion, 63. ISEE, 64. Aloe, 65. Torte, 66. Task, 67. Send, 68.
Epees.

Down: 1. Claw, 2. Roth, 3. Echo, 4. Tool, 5. Esse, 6. Baths, 7. Oboes, 8. Elea, 9. Rest stop, 10. Inert, 11.
Sale, 12. Itsa, 13. Toad, 21. Wag, 22. Bee, 25. Tahoe, 26. Arabs, 27. Polio, 28. Imf, 29. Nab, 30. AIDS,
31. Manna, 32. Excel, 33. Leers, 35. Toil, 36. Rom, 39. Las Vegas, 40. Rio, 41. Int, 46. Dot, 47. Tau, 48.
Greek, 49. Apron, 50. Holed, 51. Quit, 52. Ursa, 53. Ages, 54. Rile, 55. Note, 56. Drop, 57. Eire, 58.
Rote, 59. Snes.