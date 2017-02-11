Nineteen former workers of Déli Sokolow formed The Committee for the Reclamation of Stolen Wages in response to systematic exploitation from the deli’s owners, Shayne Gryn and Leah Freeman, since the deli’s opening in April 2015. Gryn and Freeman prioritized hiring queer, trans, and racialized individuals, who were already facing systemic barriers to employment and resources. To date, the committee is collectively owed over $7100 in unpaid wages.

Viola Chen spoke to two former workers on the committee as well as community organizer and scholar Fred Burril about labour precarity and exploitation in relation to small business organizational structures, particularly ones that boast political solidarity and sensitivity.

