Where’s the Team Spirit?

This coming June, the world’s most viewed sports competition will begin: the FIFA World Cup 2026. After Argentina’s win in 2022, fans from all around the world are excited to get another chance at watching their home country win the ultimate football cup. For the first time, the championship will host 104 games and 48 teams, marking it biggest edition yet. Furthermore, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place across three countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Hosting such an event is a major honour for a country, offering global visibility while fostering a shared sense of pride amongst its host population. Beyond symbolism, it also delivers substantial economic benefits. So why does this excitement seem largely absent in Canada as the country prepares to host the competition?

A poll conducted in December showed that only 57 per cent of Canadians were aware that Canada would be hosting the FIFA World Cup. This is very low, especially when compared to their Mexican counterparts, of whom 86 per cent were aware of the competition’s presence in North America.

Additionally, Canadians mostly felt concerned about hosting the World Cup, rather than showing active engagement and excitement towards it. Indeed, the men’s Canadian Football team has only qualified twice for the FIFA World Cup (1986 and 2022), contributing to Canadians’ disinterest. That being said, there are other reasons why Canadians should still be eager about the global competition being hosted on their home turf.

More Than A Game: Canada’s Moment on the World Stage

As a French national, I noticed that in Paris, public enthusiasm was largely absent during the preparation phase for the 2024 Olympic Games. Instead, political tensions, security concerns, and the overwhelming scale of the organization dominated public discourse. However once the Games began, excitement grew, and eventually became regarded as one of France’s greatest sources of national pride of the 21st century.

Similarly, Canada is currently faced with geopolitical tensions, particularly with one of its fellow host countries, the US. Compared to the low football-related statistics previously mentioned, today, 40 per cent of Canadians hold very unfavourable views of the US according to The Guardian, in contrast to 15 per cent feeling that way last year. Thus, hosting this event is an opportunity for Canada to project its soft power, defined by political scientist Joseph Nye Jr. as a country’s ability to influence through attraction rather than force. The extension of soft power leads to several benefits such as increased trade, improved global standing and national pride.

This is especially pertinent considering that international spectators are increasingly inclined to attend football matches in Canada rather than the US, citing concerns of political instability. Survey data indicates that Canada has emerged as the top destination among sports fans from countries including the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Singapore. This shift places Canada in a position of opportunity: the country now has the chance to demonstrate, both to the United States and to the wider international community, that it is a serious and capable host. As a result, Canadians should approach hosting the Games with a stronger sense of national pride. It would showcase Canada’s strengths, stability, and appeal on the global stage, especially when such traits are contrasted against their southern neighbour.

Investing in the Long Game

Amid other concerns of political instability and rising costs of living, Canadians are also apprehensive about the use of their tax dollars to organise the football competition. Indeed, Canada has been using the power of the purse extensively. Vancouver has doubled their initial cost estimates, investing almost $624 million into the 2026 World Cup instead of the initially projected $260 million. This is because they will now be hosting seven games instead of the initially planned five. The overall costs for

the competition in Canada are estimated at almost over one billion dollars, compared to the initially planned $600 million. Notably, no new stadiums are being built for the competition. Rather, the budget, largely provided for by Vancouver and Toronto’s provincial governments, is being invested in stadium renovations, as well as security and logistical concerns.

Yes, these costs appear exceedingly high for what is, ultimately, a football tournament. However, large-scale competitions such as the World Cup tend to grant hefty economic benefits to its host country. The FIFA World Cup alone promises to generate 3.8 billion dollars of positive economic output and over 24 thousand jobs for Canada. It is also a great opportunity for local businesses to gain visibility, and therefore economic inflow. Surrounding towns and destinations near the tournaments also stand to benefit from the influx of foreign visitors, offering key opportunities to highlight their local attractions and cultural heritage.

A Game that Unites

Ultimately, even for those indifferent to football, large-scale sporting events provide a rare and unifying sense of joy. These events are opportunities to gather with friends, family, and even strangers and collectively root for one’s home team. So many different cultures and countries get together to enjoy a game of football and fun. It’s a temporary escape from the humdrum of international politics and economic affairs, and becomes a reason for people to socialize. Whether in packed stadiums, crowded fan zones, or living rooms at home, these games foster a shared sense of community — something increasingly rare, yet something we all need.