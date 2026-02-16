Taking Refuge in Montreal’s Annual Jam du Nord

A Nordic festivity in a snowy landscape

On a cold Saturday in early February, I attended the 4th edition of Montréal Boréal – Le Jam du Nord. This event, located at Parc Sir George-Étienne-Cartier in the St. Henri neighborhood, held a variety of winter activities that, for the encompassing two days, allowed attendees to delve into Québécois and Nordic traditions.

I was pleasantly surprised by the massive, insulated (thank god!) igloo tent named “Le Refuge” that held tables with arts, crafts, and board games for families. Booths selling local Quebec products lined the sides of the igloo. One stand, “Tuck Shop”, sold hot wine and non-alcoholic drinks. Another – from which I cheerily bought once I recognized the name of one of my most frequented coffee shops, “Escape”– sold caffeinated beverages and hot chocolate. Sipping happily on my moka, I explored the outside activities the event had in store.

Among others, I noticed a Christmas tree farm, a photo stand-in, maple taffy on snow at a sugar cabin stand next to a speaker blaring Québécois music, and in the distance, children snowboarding down a hill. My friend and I roasted marshmallows at the fire pit, and soon enough, a lumberjack demonstration began. With a growing crowd of eager watchers encircling the designated performance space, the lumberjack took a chainsaw and began sawing away at the upright log. Finally, he forcefully swung the axe, and there was a round of applause as the log was eventually cut in two.

Following this, an ice sculpting demonstration commenced, simultaneously with the unveiling of a chosen bird of prey by a worker from the Zoo Ecomuseum. Children, teens, and adults waited with rapt attention as the worker revealed a great horned owl with a hooked beak, sharp talons, and large, penetrating eyes. There was a murmur of excitement from the spectators. As the worker began introducing the owl, the ice sculptor chipped away at the block of ice with a chisel. A more distinct shape began to emerge.

I was able to see a near-finished sculpture of what appeared to be a small, animated Christmas tree with a tuque and scarf, its arms (or branches) raised in the air in a jovial manner. This animated tree is the event’s mascot, with cardboard cutouts of it throughout the park adding whimsical, childlike energy to the environs.

In the evening, a circus took over the insulated igloo. Performers were doing impressive stunts, such as elevated handstands on handstand canes; and later, there were DJ performances, the first by JP Groove and the second by Marycee, to revitalize the crowd. In the evening, Le Refuge was illuminated with a light show of various projections, such as the aurora borealis that danced across the expanse of the igloo’s walls. Outside, the Christmas tree farm and signs were lit up as well for people to traverse the cold grounds.

Montréal Boréal – Le Jam du Nord continued the following day, with some new activities, such as survival and line dancing workshops. I regrettably did not attend, but I am sure they were invigorating.

After having attended St Henri’s Montréal Boréal – Le Jam du Nord, I was pleasantly surprised by what the event had to offer. For St. Henri and the wider Montreal community, Le Jam du Nord is clearly a beloved, much-anticipated event that has been going on for four years, and will likely continue for much longer. If next year’s Jam du Nord is anything like its fourth edition, I will be sure to pay it another visit – especially if there is the possibility of seeing another majestic, austere owl.