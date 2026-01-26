The Rise of Solo Travel Among Gen Z

Are post-pandemic social norms making us increasingly anti-social, or more independent?

Everyone knows someone who took a solo trip this year. It’s always the same caption: “taking myself on a date” or “a one-way quest to self- discovery.” It is increasingly common for people to travel alone, and share their trips with large audiences on social media. The #SoloTravel hashtag, for instance, has over 7 million posts on Instagram.

The rise of solo travel reflects a potential post-pandemic shift in social norms. Solitude is now seen as an intentional form of leisure and self-growth that can improve mental well-being by bringing clarity and renewed purpose.

The travel industry has responded to this trend in turn, with tour operators now creating itineraries specifically curated to solo travellers. As solo travel becomes more mainstream and trendy, especially within younger generations, it pushes the conversation beyond tourism. What does choosing to travel by oneself mean for how we relate to others, and ourselves?

Solo travel is indeed not just a trend. For a long time, doing things alone carried a stigma. Society taught us that leisure was meant to be shared with our loved ones: restaurant tables are built for two, hotel rooms are priced for couples, and even the concept of fun is marketed as a group activity, especially when it comes to board games. Yet, as Chanté Joseph – the British Journalist behind Vogue’s “Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing Now” – suggests, being single is now fashionable. Although loneliness is commonly associated with social exclusion, public displays of solitude have recently become more acceptable.

The rise of solo travel reflects a potential post-pandemic shift in social norms.

As lifestyles become more individualized, perceptions of relationships and marriage shift, and the line between work and leisure blurs, solo activities have been progressively normalized in public space. With remote work, freelancing, and work-driven international mobility, daily life is less tied to shared office routines, making it easier to plan and do things on your own.

Being alone stopped looking like a failure and started looking like a choice. As Judy Koutsky highlights in a Forbes article, COVID-19 pushed people to stop postponing travel destinations they always had in mind. Therefore, when travel restrictions were eased after the pandemic, many realized that it was now or never – they didn’t need to wait for a partner or friend to join them. HotelPlanner CEO Tim Hentschel further underlines that lockdown made us manage downtime “on our own terms,” making us far more “comfortable with our own company.”

Angelina Villa-Clarke from Forbes highlights that solo travel trips get rid of people’s need to compromise, giving them a unique sense of freedom and agency. Many travelers have described this change as mental relief, as evidenced in a Euronews interview with 31-year-old solo traveller Loana who said solo travelling helped reduce her anxiety and taught her to stop letting other people’s opinions dictate how she lives. Moreover, in an Emerald Cruises survey of 500 people, nearly half of the respondents said solo trips boosted their confidence. Indeed, when you’re solo on the road, you’re constantly being tested. Whether it’s a hostel cancelling your reservation last minute or it’s missing your flight, you have to think fast and handle it alone. It is in those moments that you realize how strong, adaptable, and resourceful you truly are, fostering a greater sense of self-sufficiency.

However, there is a fine line between individualism and selfishness. Putting our own interests and ambitions first instead of adapting to the schedules and desires of a group can look like opting out of the chance to strengthen meaningful relationships. Some may argue that the rise of solo travel reflects a broader weakening of social ties. In other words, people feel less connected to friends, family, or community and are therefore more likely to travel on their own.

In an Emerald Cruises survey of 500 people, nearly half of the respondents said solo trips boosted their confidence.

Instead of being stigmatized as selfish consumers, solo travelers may be exploring new ways to connect with others, or themselves. Beyond gaining independence, taking time for yourself can be therapeutic, giving you space to process your thoughts, and emotions. Away from the expectations and the distractions of familiar social circles, you can reflect on your desires, values, and goals. That mental clarity can ease stress and anxiety, particularly when you’re free from the daily pressure of pleasing others. Seeing your problems against the wider world can also put things in perspective, reminding you that pain isn’t permanent and some worries are not worth spiraling over.

Solo trips often happen simply because aligning schedules, budgets, and interests is difficult. Plus, unlike forced group travel, which can create tension, travelling alone can reduce pressure and help people return home more present and engaged with those they care about. In practice, solo travellers are never truly alone; they share a unique experience with others in the same situation. Take a look at hostels, for instance. You arrive unaccompanied, but you’re surrounded by others who are also temporarily untethered. This idea of being “solo but not alone” suggests that social interactions, including connecting with other travellers, talking to locals, and receiving kindness from strangers is actually a key motivation for solo travellers.

By stepping out of your comfort zone, and exploring unfamiliar environments, you may become more open-minded and less judgmental. Exposure to different social norms, perspectives, and lifestyles can challenge your perceived assumptions while building empathy and cultural appreciation. Paradoxically, being “alone” can actually make you feel connected to more people.

As travelling alone isn’t always easy, there are bound to be moments of uncertainty, loneliness, or frustration encountered along the way. Therefore, we should acknowledge that the solitary nature of solo travel can still produce an overwhelming feeling of isolation. However, by facing and overcoming obstacles on your own, you build resilience and the ability to cope with adversity. Whether it’s dealing with language barriers, or simply managing solitude, solo travel strengthens how you handle stress and setbacks in other areas of life. It can influence the way you approach challenges, relationships, and decision-making.

In practice, solo travellers are never truly alone; they share a unique experience with others in the same situation.

Ultimately, solo travel allows for complex problem solving, cultural exchange, and grow a tolerance for adversity that simply cannot be taught. When asked about their overall solo travel experience, many describe it as “illuminating,” “liberating,” or even “empowering.” So the rise of solo travel is not necessarily evidence that we’re becoming lonelier as a society. It is instead proof that we’re renegotiating what independence looks like after a period of social isolation. The goal is not to travel alone simply for the sake of it, but to find yourself by stepping away from the social pressure and fight-or- flight rhythm of everyday life.