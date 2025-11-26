STM Strikes Again: What Are Students Really Thinking?

*Disclaimer: this article was written and published prior to the city’s decision to put an end to the STM strike on Nov. 12th.

When the Syndicat du transport de Montréal (STM) workers went on strike earlier this fall from September 22 to October 5, students and faculty across Montreal were left scrambling. Many adjusted their schedules, carpooled, or resorted to costly rideshares just to make it to class or work. Now, with a second, longer strike running from November 1 to November 28, frustration and confusion is mounting.

The STM is demanding improved working conditions, job security, and fairer compensation in the face of budget constraints and increasing service demands. Negotiations with the syndicate’s management have repeatedly stalled, leading to this extended strike action. For the union, walking out again isn’t a rash decision, it’s a last resort after weeks of unsuccessful talks and what many describe as “stagnant” offers from STM leadership.

In response, Quebec’s Labour Minister Jean Boulet appointed a new mediation team, expressing hope it would have a “positive impact” on negotiations. Former Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante likewise urged both STM and the union to “work together in good faith” to resolve the impasse. Yet, despite these interventions, progress remains limited, with un. ion leaders arguing that government gestures do little to address fundamental issues like pay scales and scheduling.

In parallel, the labour tribunal is now being asked to rule on what level of “essential services” the STM must maintain, and the province is preparing legislation aimed at curbing strike tactics in public transit.

However, from a commuter’s perspective, the situation feels dire. Buses and metros are the city’s lifeline, and the impact of service disruptions ripples across college and university campuses. Students relying solely on public transit are facing academic and financial strain, especially those living far from their institutions.

The strike escalation continues: on November 1, STM bus drivers and metro operators halted service entirely for a day, marking a full shutdown of Montreal’s public transit system. The union had also announced plans for additional walkouts on Nov. 15 and 16 if no deal is reached. As the city braces for another complete stoppage, Montreal business owners worry the ongoing STM strike could hurt sales, as fewer customers and employees are able to travel easily to shops and workplaces.

Among students, opinions are split. Some see the strike as necessary labor action, recognizing that transit workers keep Montreal moving and deserve fair treatment as well as safe, sustainable conditions: “If the workers aren’t being heard, this is the only way to make STM listen,” one Concordia student said to the Daily.

Others, however, express growing resentment. To them, the repeated strikes feel like collective punishment: “I get why they’re striking, but it’s really hard not to be angry when I’m late to midterms because there’s no bus,” said a McGill student.

This tension raises a deeper question: who’s to blame? The union, for pushing too hard? Or STM management, for failing to meet basic demands? Many students from universities in downtown Montreal admit they’re unclear about what exactly led to the breakdown in talks, highlighting a broader communication gap between transit officials, the union, and the public.

I’s tempting to frame the strike as a simple “workers versus commuters” issue, but that misses the point. If transit employees are underpaid, overworked, and under- supported, the long-term consequences could be far worse than a few weeks of delays. A demoralized workforce means unreliable service year-round.

Until both sides find common ground, Montrealers, particularly students, will continue to bear the cost of stalled negotiations. With a full shutdown looming and students already facing disrupted schedules, the stakes could hardly be higher. The question now is how many more strikes it will take before STM leadership finally gets the message.