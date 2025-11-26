Soraya Martinez Ferrada: Montreal’s New Mayor

Montreal elected its new mayor, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, on November 2, making her the first immigrant to lead the city. Ferrada, head of Ensemble Montréal, won 43.40 per cent of the vote, ahead of Projet Montréal candidate Luc Rabouin, who received 35.05 per cent, according to Élections Montréal. Ferrada’s victory marks the end of eight years of Projet Montréal’s administration and introduces a new set of priorities focused on housing, homelessness, and transportation.

The results come amid stalled civic engagement: turnout fell to 37 per cent, one of the lowest levels in the city’s recent electoral history. Analysts note that the combination of low participation and a decisive victory signals both appetite for change and ongoing voter disengagement.

Policy commitments and proposed reforms

Throughout Ensemble Montréal’s campaign, Ferrada emphasized a 100-day roadmap aimed at immediate intervention on housing and homelessness issues throughout the city. She pledged to replace the city’s previous 20-20-20 housing bylaw, which required developers to reserve a portion of units for affordable or social housing, with a system of incentives intended to accelerate construction and encourage private participation.

The 100-day plan proposes creating a Tactical Intervention Group on Homelessness, which aims to increase the city’s budget for managing homelessness, and collaborating with community organizations to transition residents from encampments into stable housing. Furthermore, Ferrada promised to publish a citywide inventory of vacant or underused municipal buildings, which could be converted into shelters or affordable housing units.

On the issue of transportation, Ensemble Montréal committed to a comprehensive audit of Montreal’s bike-lane network. This includes evaluating safety, connectivity, and the impact of bike lanes on traffic. The audit may lead to redesigns or removals, though the team has stated publicly that it does not intend to “dismantle” the network, but rather ensure its functionality and sustainability.

Additionally, Martinez Ferrada has indicated an intention to rejuvenate administrative processes through AI-assisted service deliveries, reorganize communication between boroughs and city hall to reduce delays, and relaunch the Cultural Metropolis Office, created to support arts and culture across Montreal.

First days as mayor

The new mayor was officially sworn in on November 13, during a ceremony at city hall attended by municipal staff, elected officials, and community representatives. In her inaugural speech, Ferrada reaffirmed her commitment to act “quickly and collaboratively,” again highlighting homelessness as one of the administration’s central priorities.

Since taking office, she has established transition teams to begin work on the 100-day plan and initiated consultations with borough mayors. Departments have been directed to compile preliminary data for both the homelessness inventory and the bike-lane audit. While no bylaws have yet been introduced, municipal staff indicate that early steps will rely on administrative directives and targeted budget reallocations.

Coverage from La Presse and The Canadian Press notes that these early weeks in office have focused on assessing existing programs and identifying immediate operational changes, such as streamlining construction coordination and accelerating housing project approvals.

Low voter turnout raises concerns

The election’s 37 per cent voter turnout has drawn attention from civic engagement organizations, who argue that the election depicts ongoing structural barriers to participation, limited outreach and a lack of visibility for municipal issues among younger voters.

Furthermore, the level of disengagement surprised many residents, including McGill students who expressed frustration at the lack of civic involvement.

“I don’t see why you wouldn’t vote,” said one student, calling the turnout “disappointing” given the stakes of the election.

One Political Science student noted that the mood on campus reflected a broader sense of detachment.

“Many of my friends didn’t vote,” said another student, adding that the final result “feels representative of the broader attitudes of conservatism” present in parts of the electorate.

Several students interviewed attributed low engagement to the issues dominating the campaign: “Some of the issues of this election felt trivial. Like how frequent trash day should be,” said a fourth student. “It didn’t feel like a pressing election.”

Political analysts have also pointed to voter fatigue after years of political debate over bike lanes, construction, and housing policy. Others note that the absence of a strong anti-incumbent mobilization, despite a leadership change, may have contributed to the low numbers.

Municipal affairs specialists interviewed by The Canadian Press argue that voter disengagement could complicate Martinez Ferrada’s broader mandate, as major reforms may face public skepticism if residents feel detached from the political process.

Implications for future mayoral races

Onlookers might suggest that the 2025 election may influence Montreal’s municipal politics in several key ways. As Montreal’s first expatriate mayor, Ferrada’s victory has been described by several political commentators as a landmark for representation in Quebec politics; in turn, this may potentially encourage more candidates from immigrant and racial-minority communities to run. Ensemble Montréal’s win reflects a desire among a majority of voters for policy approaches framed as practical and incremental at the municipal level rather than being ideologically motivated. Finally, with turnout reaching historic lows, future campaigns may place an even greater emphasis on accessibility and outreach.

Looking ahead

As Ferrada’s administration continues to roll out its plan, residents and community groups watch closely for concrete progress on Ensemble Montréal’s promises. The degree to and speed at which early decisions improve public services will manage Montreal’s expectations. Whether 2025 marks a long-term shift or a temporary realignment will depend on how voters evaluate the impact of Ferrada’s policies in the coming years.