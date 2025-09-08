Just One More Episode

It’s happened to all of us. One episode turns into four, and before we realize it, the sun has set, the snacks are gone, and all that’s left is Netflix’s telling phrase, “Are you still watching?”



Binge-watching is defined by Merriam-Webster as, “watching multiple episodes of television in rapid succession.” The practice has become an increasingly common pastime in recent years, which is unsurprising given that every new show seems to be more addictive than the last.



However, this hasn’t always been the case. In fact, binge-watching is a relatively recent behavioural phenomenon — only seen commonly in the public since around 2013, when streaming services like Netflix boomed in popularity. Suddenly, people no longer needed to wait a week for the next episode or purchase individual box sets of DVDs, they could simply access them on these streaming sites packed with endless hours of entertainment. It was revolutionary for both the TV industry and its watchers. The COVID-19 pandemic only further increased streaming popularity, as people were suddenly stuck at home with ample amounts of time and fewer ways to spend it. According to the National Library of Medicine, over 70 per cent of television watchers today consider binge-watching as normal practice.



So, why do we do it? Why is it so easy to be pulled in for hours to a good show? Well, when we watch TV, it is usually for enjoyment. After a long day of classes or work, our brains crave a break, and television provides us with instant gratification. When we are doing something that we enjoy, our brains release a chemical called dopamine, which promotes pleasure and happiness. This dopamine release makes us feel good and creates a rush similar to that of a drug, but on a smaller scale. That feeling is addictive, and our brains will crave more dopamine in order to keep feeling pleasure; a craving which can often be satiated by watching another episode.



That said, there is more to binge-watching than solely the scientific aspect. The social nature of TV plays a huge role in why people feel the need to binge, a factor that has only been amplified by social media. When new seasons of popular shows come out, chatter on social media inevitably follows. For example, when the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty began dropping weekly on Prime Video this summer, my Instagram and TikTok soon became flooded with funny or exciting reels related to the show. These videos quickly started online conversations and disputes such as whether people are “Team Jeremiah” or “Team Conrad,” and created a sense of investment in a show that viewers may or may not have even previously watched themselves. I suddenly felt compelled to catch up on the new season so I could understand what people were talking about, and found myself binging four episodes in one evening. Whether fueled by a fear of missing out or a fear of having the plot spoiled for them, people feel the need to catch up on new shows so they can be part of these conversations. However, we must recognize that these conversation never influenced us in the same way before we had access to social media 24/7.



Others use binge-watching to escape reality and transport themselves into a different world for as long as possible. The more time we spend with familiar TV characters, the more we begin to feel like we really know them. These characters start to feel like companions, and we become so invested in their stories that turning off the TV can make us feel lonely. Interestingly enough, binging doesn’t only come with feel-good shows either. Shows that cause more negative feelings like anxiety or fear are often just as addicting, as they produce the same sense of escapism, if not one that is even more intense. This behaviour can even feed on itself, with people watching more in order to soothe the stressful feelings that binging caused in the first place.



Now that we know why this behaviour occurs, it’s important to note the effects it might have on our bodies. While it is often used as a light-hearted term, binge-watching can be more serious than just a casual pastime. Similar to gambling, it can turn into a real behavioural addiction, which are accompanied by a lack of self-control, regret or guilt, and neglect of responsibilities. Additionally, avoiding real-life problems by watching hours of TV can lead to social isolation. This is associated with depression and feelings of loneliness or guilt when the episodes are over. In regard to physical health, it is unsurprising that binge-watching goes hand-in-hand with a sedentary lifestyle, which is one of the most harmful things we can do for our bodies. Sitting and watching television for four hours or more per day can over time increase the risk of cardiovascular disease by 50 per cent compared to those who sit for two hours or less. Inactive sitting might be linked to a 25 per cent higher BMI index in young adults, which can lead to various serious health problems. Finally, binge-watching negatively affects our sleep. After watching hours of TV, our brains struggle to fully shut down, leading to poorer sleep quality, increased fatigue, and insomnia.



These are all very serious mental and physical effects. That being said, it is also important to note that staying up one night and watching a season of your favourite show with friends is not the end of the world. These effects result from repeated behaviour over time, so it is best to be mindful but not to stress too much.



For the reasons above or even for their own benefit, not every show releases all episodes at once on streaming services. Some, like The Summer I Turned Pretty, still follow the classic weekly schedule release in order to combat binge-watching and create suspense leading up to each episode. Similarly, Love Island USA, which captured millions of eyes this summer, released one episode per day, multiple times per week. This method can be very successful as it keeps people engaged in new drama and conversation while giving them something to look forward to. Even the busiest viewers are more likely to set aside an hour a day for a new episode than to commit to watching five in a row.



At its best, binge-watching offers us copious amounts of entertainment, an escape from reality, and a connection to a larger community around the world. At its worst, it can allow us to slip into unhealthy habits that leave us guilty, tired, or isolated. The key is to enjoy our favourite shows in moderation. Whether that means watching one episode per day to unwind or prepping for the occasional weekend marathon, we can keep the joy of television alive without creating a bad habit. After all, television should enhance our lives, not replace them.