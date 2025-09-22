Hamilton: The Room Where It Happens

If you walked down the streets of Downtown Montreal and started singing the chorus of the song “My Shot” from the musical Hamilton, it might not be long until someone joined in. The Grammy-winning musical, which tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through a mix of hip-hop, R&B, and traditional Broadway styles, has become a household name in the theatre community, while its catchy songs have dominated audio trends across social media.

Ten years after its debut, the hip-hop musical finally arrived in Montreal. With 24 performances from August 19 to September 7, the show was an absolute treat for Montreal’s theatre enthusiasts. I, like many others, bought a ticket and played the soundtrack on loop in anticipation. I had August 31 marked on my calendar, the digital ticket saved on my phone, and my outfit carefully planned out.

The first thought that crossed my mind as my friend and I stepped into Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place-des-Arts was, “Oh god, am I underdressed?” — something I never imagined I’d worry about when attending a musical.

It’s no secret that interest in theatre has skyrocketed over the last decade, with an increasing number of adaptations, such as Wicked, making it to the big screen. Yet, when I saw a little boy in a dress shirt and a bowtie, I felt as though I had stepped into a gala in sweatpants.

The room was filled with a surprisingly young audience; a beautiful sight to see, as it suggested that a new generation was embracing theatre. Groups of people in their teens and twenties filled the space, clad in summer dresses and trousers, with accessories woven into their hair. Their sincerity showed in the way they smiled, in their conversations about hidden meanings behind the lyrics, and in the lively chatter that echoed through the halls during intermission. Maybe it was the trendy videos that drew them in, or pop culture finally turning its spotlight on theatre; or maybe Hamilton really is just that good of a musical.

The show itself was everything it had promised, from the carefully designed set pieces to the highly anticipated singing and beautiful costumes. Tyler Fauntleroy, who played Alexander Hamilton, delivered his lines with an ease that can only come from complete dedication to the role. Lauren Mariasoosay as Hamilton’s wife Eliza captivated the audience with her powerful presence and mystifying voice. She brought Eliza to life so fully that we didn’t just watch her; we felt her joy, her heartbreak, and her quiet strength as if the emotions themselves were flowing off the stage and into the audience. As for Jimmie “JJ” Jeter as Aaron Burr? Personally, I believe Burr’s songs are the highlight of the entire musical, and I’ll admit, I was holding my breath waiting for Jimmie to begin. Fortunately, he more than delivered, paying homage to Leslie Odom Jr. while still making the role his own, even adding subtle variations in the notes.

During the performance, I decided to play a little game: I focused on a different background dancer for each song. Although the lead singer is the centerpiece and heart of the production, the entire crew breathes life into every moment. From their quick footwork to the dramatic expressions they had to convey, I saw them as an extension of the story, carrying the narrative forward. From the seats in the audience, it’s hard to fully appreciate the effort that every performer, especially those in less prominent roles, pours into the show, but the energy in the room offers the closest possible translation of their dedication. When a backup dancer slid across the stage in a hurry, slightly behind the beat, it made the moment feel far more real. It was a reminder that the people, the stage, and the music were all tangible, happening right in front of us within reach. It wasn’t a screen offering a mere semblance of life, but a living, breathing performance unfolding before our eyes.

The same feeling struck me when performers would stumble slightly or mumble some of the lyrics. While some might complain about unintelligible words, to me it only proved that behind every word uttered, there is a breath taken by the singer, an extra step executed by a dancer, and a musician pressing the next key on the piano. In a city where people rush through crowded streets and busy schedules, it’s easy to overlook the harmony and coordination we all rely on in our daily lives. We often assume that the routines and systems around us work seamlessly because of our own doing, rarely acknowledging that everything we witness is the product of someone else’s effort. A singer can only speak to the hearts of the audience if their microphone successfully carries the clarity of each note.

Hamilton is not only a testament to the strength of community and the relentless pursuit of freedom and expression, but is also an artistic representation of what it means to be in the room where it happens: to feel the weight and rhythm of a system that lifts us, carries us, and shapes the paths we tread every day of our lives. To have a say in what we want, what we do, and how we do it. The story and the performance call on us to believe in change, to notice the quiet acts that sustain the whole, and to strive for true inclusivity.



This year, Hamilton celebrates its 10th anniversary. Instead of rotting away in the library with three coffees and a headache, you can catch a screening at Cineplex for a few days in September, or watch it on Disney+.