Superman: A Celebration of Humanity over Heroism

James Gunn’s newest blockbuster, Superman, has been inescapable this summer. Whether it be through posters, trailers, or David Corenswet’s GQ photoshoot, the film has attracted a large audience over the past few months. The promotion was so successful that it achieved something seemingly impossible: it convinced many lifelong Marvel fans—including myself—to watch a DC film on the big screen. I was skeptical at first, as previous DC films had always been a let-down and I was much more familiar with the Marvel Universe. Furthermore, my lack of knowledge of DC made me believe that I wouldn’t enjoy this film, but I was mistaken. The moment the lights dimmed, the movie grabbed hold of me and didn’t let go for the next two hours.

This isn’t a typical Superman movie, as it doesn’t show his origin story, which I think all of us have heard one too many times. Instead, the film occurs three years after Clark Kent begins his double life. He is already Metropolis’ hero and is adored by the entire city, excluding Lex Luthor, who spends the entire movie orchestrating Superman’s downfall. Though we are immediately thrown into the midst of a fight, no context is needed to enjoy the scene, which, in my opinion, is a breath of fresh air.

Superhero movies have become increasingly difficult to understand on their own, with audiences required to have watched at least ten movies and two television series in order to understand new releases. As much as I adore the MCU and its many storylines, it has become chaotic in recent years, which is why this movie was so refreshing. It was a perfect standalone that introduced iconic characters without placing unrealistic expectations on theatre-goers.

David Corenswet’s Superman steals the show throughout the entire film. Though Superman is not a character I’m very familiar with, by the time the credits rolled, I loved him. Corenswet’s brilliant performance introduced me to a character who is nothing but good. In a world where morally ambiguous superheroes are around every corner, it was surprising to see one who wanted to do what was best for everyone, and who didn’t pay mind to his self-interests.

The rise of social media has led to a lack of empathy across the globe, with many people failing to feel any compassion for others. Hiding behind phone screens and berating others on the internet has become the norm for many people, and society has become so unaccustomed to basic human decency that we put others on a pedestal and praise them for even the smallest acts of kindness. Due to all of this, seeing someone prioritize others over themselves is not something I’m used to, which is why this film was so shocking.

Superman is devoted to the citizens of Metropolis and wants to do as much good as possible, no matter the cost. However, his greatest enemy, Lex Luthor—potrayed by Nicholas Hoult—is determined to bring him down for no good reason. Despite the many obstacles Luthor throws at him, Superman is rarely discouraged and continues to fight for the greater good.

This film is made even more unconventional by how they pay little attention to the title character’s superpowers, and instead focus on his human side. During one of the final scenes, Superman is face to face with Lex Luthor, who despises him simply because he’s from a different planet. In response to Luthor calling him an “alien,” Superman tells him that he is “as human as anyone.” Then he makes the most powerful declaration of the movie, which is that his humanity is his greatest strength.

Unlike past portrayals of Superman, specifically Henry Cavill’s, this version of the iconic hero is given a prominent human side. Cavill’s Superman was depicted as a dark, brooding godlike figure who was destined to be humanity’s saviour. Corenswet’s Superman, on the other hand, is gentler and willing to help everyone, even those who harm him. He is not made out to be a god, but is instead portrayed as a human doing the best he can.

The message behind the movie is that superpowers are not required to make a difference, as our humanity is enough to transform us into the heroes we see on the big screen. As cliché or repetitive as that message may seem, it’s something we haven’t seen recently and it’s uplifting to audiences of any age. At a time when political tensions make headlines everyday and conflicts arise around the globe, hope is what people rely on to keep themselves going, which is why this film is so important. Not only does it show us a hero who firmly believes in doing as much good as possible, it also provides a sense of hope that we can save ourselves. No one on this planet is a superhero, but as this film has shown, our humanity is stronger than any superpower could ever be.

I walked out of the theatre feeling more hopeful than I have in years, and after further research on the matter, I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. While scrolling through reviews of the film on Letterboxd, I discovered that many other people felt the same as I did: inspired to be the best version of themselves after watching the movie. In a time when ‘nonchalance’ has become the norm and people believe that they don’t owe anyone anything, this film heads in the opposite direction by claiming that kindness is the only hope we have to make the world a better place.