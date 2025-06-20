Gaza’s Worsening Crisis and Montreal’s Solidarity Movement

As famine and violence escalates in Gaza, statements of condemnation ring out internationally — and McGill’s muted support collides with an uproar of student activism in Montreal.

The Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Gaza has been experiencing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with their population now facing acute food insecurity. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), 470,000 people are in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe), over a million in Phase 4 (Emergency), and the remainder in Phase 3 (Crisis). The United Nations has declared Gaza as “the hungriest place on Earth,” warning of an imminent risk of famine for all residents.

The healthcare system has collapsed, with only a fraction of hospitals and clinics operational due to shortages of fuel, medical supplies, and staff. The World Health Organization reports that 57 children have died from malnutrition since the aid blockade began on March 2, 2025, and nearly 71,000 children under five are expected to be acutely malnourished in the coming months.

Despite some aid deliveries, the situation in Gaza remains desperate. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that only around 200 truckloads of aid have entered Gaza in the past 12 days, constantly delayed at checkpoints and blocked by Israeli restrictions. The few convoys that make it through carry only flour, which must be cooked before eating — an almost impossible task for families without electricity, water, or fuel. Civilians have intercepted aid trucks, leading to cases where some were forced to loot essential supplies as aid convoys stalled for days at checkpoints.

This is not just a bottleneck — it’s a blockade that has sharply restricted the flow of vital supplies. There have been witness reports of civilians scrambling to seize food as it arrives, while Israeli troops have used tear gas, smoke bombs, and live ammunition to disperse crowds, leading to injuries and at least one confirmed death.

International Outcry: World Leaders Speak Out for Aid

Israel’s continued blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza has drawn sharp condemnation from international bodies and human rights groups. While the United Nations has managed to bring in only minimal quantities of food aid—just 4,600 tonnes of wheat flour over three weeks—much of these efforts have been met with persistent restrictions.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has described the situation as “the cruelest phase of this cruel conflict,” emphasizing the urgent need for unimpeded humanitarian access. He criticized the minimal aid allowed into Gaza, stating that Israel has only authorized a “teaspoon” of aid when a “flood” is needed. World leaders have echoed this alarm. Former UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths has described the conditions in Gaza as “apocalyptic,” highlighting that no place is safe — not hospitals, not shelters, not even schools. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had also condemned the killings of aid workers and called for an immediate ceasefire to ensure humanitarian access.

Human rights organizations have spoken out as well. Human Rights Watch has described the blockade as a “tool of extermination,” while Amnesty International called it “a clear act of genocide and collective punishment.” Despite these urgent appeals, even as the flow of aid remains severely limited and sanctuaries shrink, Canada has responded. On June 10, Prime Minister Mark Carney, alongside leaders from the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Norway, announced sanctions—including travel bans and asset freezes—targeting far‑right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben‑Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, accusing them of inciting violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

McGill’s Neutrality Meets Montreal’s Unflinching Solidarity

On May 21, 2025, McGill University President Deep Saini addressed the campus community regarding the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In his email, he acknowledged the profound impact of the situation, stating, “Many of us are watching the escalation of human suffering in Gaza with alarm.” However, he reiterated the University’s stance of neutrality, emphasizing that McGill “must remain mindful of its academic mission and refrain from commenting or taking a position on a geopolitical crisis.” He assured students and staff of the availability of support resources for those affected by international emergencies.

The momentum of pro-Palestinian activism on McGill’s campus can be traced back to the Lower Field encampment, which began in May 2024. The encampment — dubbed the “liberated zone” by students — demanded McGill’s divestment from companies linked to Israel’s military operations and called for greater transparency in university investments. It quickly became a hub of political discourse and mutual aid, hosting teach-ins, cultural events, and communal meals. Media coverage was extensive, with national outlets picking up the story and sparking campus-wide debate on the role of universities in global conflicts.

Although the encampment was eventually dismantled following negotiations with university administrators, it was also forcibly broken up —with bulldozers and private security moving in during heavy rainfall, and protesters carrying their belongings out under pressure. This closure set the tone for a year marked by heightened student mobilization. This continuity of activism highlights that the current mobilizations — like the protests against the Gaza blockade and the continued calls for McGill to divest — are not isolated events but part of an evolving movement with deep roots in student-led organizing.

This past May, Montreal once again became a stage for global solidarity. On May 17, SPHR McGill and community allies marked 77 years since the Nakba by gathering in front of the Israeli consulate in downtown Montreal. The demonstration, endorsed by SSMU, included speeches, chants, and a call to “flood the streets until full return and liberation.” Images shared on social media captured the crowd’s energy, with Palestinian flags waving and banners demanding justice.

Just days later, on May 23, another protest unfolded outside the US consulate. Activists gathered to temporarily shut down the building’s operations to draw attention to American support for Israel’s military offensive in Gaza. Videos circulating on social media documented the protesters’ chants and confrontations with police, emphasizing the urgent tone of the demonstrations.

These events underscore the links between local activism and global solidarity, demonstrating how McGill students and Montrealers refuse to remain passive observers. Their message is clear: as long as Gaza’s crisis continues, the streets of Montreal will echo with calls for accountability. That momentum will continue this summer with the Global March to Gaza on June 15 — an unprecedented international mobilization that has already gathered support from more than 80 Canadian organizations, including Palestine Vivra and Labour 4 Palestine. The march aims to draw attention to Gaza’s forced isolation and push for immediate, life-saving humanitarian access. In Montreal and beyond, the streets remain a powerful stage for voices demanding justice.