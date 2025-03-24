Nowhere to Go: STM Cracks Down on Homelessness

On March 13, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) introduced a new policy aiming to prevent unhoused individuals from seeking refuge in metro stations. This directive requires individuals without housing to move continuously through the metro system, prohibiting them from remaining in one station for extended periods. The policy has sparked criticism from advocacy groups and community organizations, who argue it criminalizes homelessness rather than addressing its root causes.

This decision follows public consultations on homelessness and social cohabitation in Montreal conducted by the Office de consultation publique de Montral (OCPM) in mid-February. These consultations underscored the complexity of addressing homelessness and emphasized the need for diversified, long-term solutions. Participants highlighted that there is no universal solution to these issues and recommended developing resources adapted to various needs, such as shelters accommodating couples, individuals with pets, and those exhibiting disruptive behaviors, to ensure better social integration and support for vulnerable populations. The STM claims the.new measure is meant to “balance the needs of all metro users” and “ensure stations remain accessible for transit purposes.” They have also cited safety concerns and increasing incidents of overcrowding in metro stations, particularly during colder months.

Advocacy groups have strongly condemned the move, arguing that it effectively displaces some of the city’s most vulnerable residents without offering viable alternatives. Québec solidaire called on Legault to urge churches and community organizations to step in to provide additional shelter, but critics argue that relying on religious institutions is an inadequate systemic solution.

Indigenous community advocates have pointed out that the number of unhoused Indigenous people in Montreal is rising, a population which faces disproportionate struggles due to inadequate shelter resources and policing practices. Many activists argue that instead of displacement, Montreal needs long-term solutions, including more funding for shelters, transitional housing, and wraparound social services: comprehensive support programs that address multiple needs at once, such as mental health care, addiction treatment, job assistance, and case management to help individuals reintegrate into stable housing.

The STM’s policy has reignited a city-wide debate: should public spaces be made more accessible to unhoused populations, or should other solutions be prioritized? As criticism mounts, the STM has yet to announce any plans to revise the policy or introduce alternative solutions for unhoused individuals who seek refuge in the metro. Advocacy groups continue to call for emergency measures to support the city’s unhoused population, stressing that access to shelter remains a year-round issue. The debate over public space and homelessness in Montreal is far from over, with pressure on the city and the STM to provide meaningful solutions rather than temporary deterrents