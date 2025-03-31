Have You Heard These Sweet, Sweet Tunes?

Welcome to Deep Cuts, a column that focuses on bringing you underground sounds that you’ve never heard before.

“Mountain Scale” – Asher White

Providence-based artist, Asher White has recently garnered attention after receiving an 8.0 on her most recent album, Home Constellation Study, as well as having a song featured on the compilation album for trans rights, Transa. She has released an abounding 26 albums on Bandcamp, the first of which were put out when she was just 14! Her songs take on a DIY-feel, yet the arrangements are intricate and eccentric. The song “Mountain Scale” from her album Elmwood Cassette stands out with its soft, but dynamic, vocals and harmonies. Although it is followed by a more punk-sounding song, the track order feels complementary.

“Acabemos Con El Femicidio” – Pelada

There can never be enough praise for the irreplicable Montreal techno-dance-punk duo Pelada. Although they disbanded last year, their energy can still be felt through the screen when rewatching past performances, especially their Boiler Room x Primavera Sound set in Barcelona. Chris Vargas’ vocals blend perfectly with strong dance beats in an unexpected way. “Acabemos con el femicidio” translates to “let’s end femicide;” sexism being a core theme in their lyricism. Listen to them when getting ready to go out, or, honestly, whenever!

“Limitless Night” – Drinking Boys and Girls Choir

Drinking Boys and Girls Choir are a punk band from Daegu, South Korea. They emerged in the local scene there as a women-fronted band. After signing with British record label, Damnably, they’ve toured extensively around North America and Europe, often opening for the Japanese all-women band, Otoboke Beaver. The band played at Théatre Beanfield in March of last year. The audience was blown away at the band’s ability to keep up with such a fast drum beat while remaining somewhat calm. I included the first song of the album in this list because it gets you wanting to listen to the rest; a perfect hook if you will.

“My Pal Foot Foot” – The Shaggs

The Shaggs are a favourite of many influential musicians; Kurt Cobain and Frank Zappa were huge fans. The band consisted of four sisters from New Hampshire who were forced to learn to play instruments from an early age by their superstitious father. Their intense musical training unfortunately did not get them very far. Their album titled Philosophy of the World, doesn’t actually consist of any lyrical depth either. However, after developing a cult following in the 80s, they have been deemed to be unintentionally brilliant. Afterall, it must have been hard to be that bad. Or is it truly genius and only the real ones get it? But it is bad, right?

“The White Tent the Raft” – Jane Siberry

Jane Siberry is a Canadian singer/songwriter whose music is often categorized as “high art” rock. Her album The Walking is a treasure chest filled with songs that feel like movies; not just a scene, but the movie in its entirety. “The White Tent the Raft” is no exception. The nine-minute song is made up of independently unique verses, a strong chorus, and randomly recurring themes. Her voice can be compared to dramatic soprano singers like Kate Bush and Elizabeth Fraser. Along with songwriting and vocal/instrumental credits, she is also the co-producer of the album. It is rare but inspiring to see women in the technical roles of song-making. Her songs are not for casual-listening, but perfect for car rides or walks where her voice can be your main focus!