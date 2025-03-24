Gerts Café: Turning Over a New Leaf

Gerts Café is a cafe by students and for students. After a hiatus beginning at the end of the last school year, the institution has returned, reincarnated in an even grander format. Gerts Café (henceforth Gerts, not to be confused with the bar of the same name) has moved from the basement of the SSMU building to a dedicated space on the first floor. From the lovingly named plants lining the shelves to the adorable figurine mascots hiding in the corners of the menu, Gerts sets itself apart from other campus businesses with its care and attention to detail in every aspect — from its products, to its customer service, to the jazz playing from the speakers. Its experienced baristas have created a true community, chatting with customers while frothing oat milk and whisking matcha at expert speed. In conversation, barista Youssef Hamoda mentioned the harmonious and collaborative working environment fostered at Gerts. The baristas have agency, from choosing the music to crafting additions to the menu. The curated, cozy atmosphere is equally matched by the products offered.

Cappuccino ($4.00): For a student café, Gerts offers a surprisingly mature and thoughtful cappuccino. The espresso used is the Kittel Signature Blend, a crowd-pleasing medium roast that still retains its intrigue and complexity. The tasting notes identify “milk chocolate, peanut butter, [and] red fruit,” all of which are in attendance. Many basic, one-note espresso blends cite these three notes as a catch-all, parading around as something more interesting than actuality. Kittel does the profile justice, with each note clearly picked out and presented harmoniously. The espresso’s bright start gives way to a powdery chocolate, rooted in a roasty but not burnt or bitter note (you won’t find any “Charbucks” here). There is a slight floral note that appears as a whisper at the end of the sip, evocative of the “red fruit” noted in the blend description. You can distinctly pick up the woody peanut butter as it cools, landing in the middle of the palette. As far as the actual crafting of the cappuccino goes, I tip my hat to the baristas. The classic (and deceptively tricky) latte art was the cherry (literally) on top of a beautifully creamy and well-executed microfoam.

Lavender London Fog ($5.75): Recommended by Hamoda, the lavender London fog puts a springtime twist on the warming drink. The eponymous lavender syrup brings out the distinctive floral notes in the Earl Grey tea without being too cloying or sweet. I have encountered lavender-flavoured items that taste like biting into a Lush bath bomb; this is not the case. The black tea perfectly balances the lavender, while the milk cuts out any bitterness.

Walnut Brownie ($4.00): Gerts doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel; their rendition of the brownie is humble, executed with care and attention to detail. The large slice is generously encrusted with walnuts, both on top and embedded within — you truly get your money’s worth. That being said, if you don’t definitively enjoy walnuts, you may be displeased at how prominent the flavour is. The brownie isn’t overly rich or sweet, which allows the flavour of the chocolate and walnuts to shine. The slice is perfectly moist, striking a balance between a more structured, cakelike crumb and a fudgy, denser brownie. It pairs wonderfully with the coffee, to no one’s surprise.

Gerts Café holds no pretensions of being a postmodern fourth-wave indie coffee house, nor does it fall to the wayside of cheap drip coffee and baked-from-frozen pastries. Their menu has succeeded in catering to a wide array of palettes and taste preferences without losing intrigue and complexity of flavours. Gerts has pulled an impressive feat in curating a cozy, picture-perfect atmosphere and providing high-quality goods at a startlingly affordable price point.