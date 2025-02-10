Montreal Celebrates Lunar New Year

\January 29 saw the first new moon of 2025, marking the beginning of Lunar New Year and ringing in the Year of the Snake. The 15-day celebration, ending on the first full moon on February 12, is full of festivities and rich in tradition: symbolizing new opportunities, welcoming prosperity, and reminding us of the importance of family. From Mile End to Old Port, Montreal’s Asian communities have organized festivities across the island to celebrate this year’s new beginning.

For many Asian Montrealers, Lunar New Year is a way to celebrate their heritage. The festivities keep Asian culture alive in Montreal and exhibit their contributions to the city’s rich cultural fabric.

Celebrations kicked off on January 29 with a festival in Montreal’s Chinatown. Despite low temperatures, attendees braved the cold to witness a performance by members of The Montreal Chan Lions Dance Club in Sun-Yat Sen Park. Amidst the snow, dancers performed the lion dance to the pound of drums, kicking off Lunar New Year with a symbolic ushering-in of prosperity and good luck.

The largest celebration to bring in the Year of the Snake took place over Saturday, February 1, and Sunday, February 2. Described as one of the most important annual events for Montreal’s Chinatown, the Lunar New Year festival brought over 30 community organizations together — highlighting the strength and unity of Montreal’s East Asian communities.

The weekend’s main event took place on Saturday, February 1, with a parade organized down René-Lévesque Boulevard. Coordinated by the City of Montreal, the MURAL festival team, and the Asian Night Market, Montreal’s Lunar New Year parade is one of Canada’s largest. Hundreds of onlookers gathered in Chinatown to celebrate the holiday, witnessing events including the lion dance, the dragon dance, and waist drum performances by local Chinese dance and performance collectives. Art installations by local artists – giant lanterns, inflatable snakes, and sparkling archways – decorated the neighbourhood. From 11:00am to 5:00pm, spectators and performers alike embodied the optimistic spirit of Lunar New Year in a festive display of cultural expression.

Winston Chan, an organizing member of the Montreal Lunar New Year Festival Committee, stated in an interview with CityNews that the parade “gave a soul back to Chinatown” in bringing communities together to celebrate a year of wisdom, prosperity, and innovation. Over 30 community organizations were present at the event, partnering to enrich the celebration.

Festivities lasted throughout the weekend. Sunday brought more dance performances, as well as music and martial arts. Large crowds livened Chinatown amidst the cold of winter, bringing renewed waves of foot traffic to local restaurants and businesses.

This year’s Lunar New Year holds a special significance to Montreal’s Vietnamese community, as they commemorate 50 years since the arrival of Vietnamese refugees in Canada through a celebration of resilience and cultural identity. After the end of the Vietnam War, Canada accepted nearly 200,000 refugees between 1975 and 1990, mainly Vietnamese citizens whose lives had been uprooted and jeopardized in the wake of the US-driven civil war. Many of these initial immigrants settled in the Montreal region beginning in the mid-1970s. While Canada provided support to East Asian refugees, community was essential in rebuilding and keeping Vietnamese culture alive.

Montreal’s Vietnamese community celebrated Lunar New Year with the Têt Festival on January 19. Charles Nguyen, spokesperson of the Vietnamese Community in Canada-Montreal region, shared in an interview with CityNews that the celebration embodies what it means to be Vietnamese in Canada: being with family and friends, to “come together and celebrate over a great meal, reflect on the past year, and wish each other good luck.” The event featured musical performances, cultural dances, and lots of food, as well as expositions on the rich history of Vietnamese communities in Quebec.

McGill student organizations have also scheduled festivities throughout the duration of the holiday. McGill’s Vietnamese Student Association celebrated Têt on Saturday, February 1 in the SSMU ballroom. The event was full of traditional Vietnamese art and entertainment, as well as delicious food. The event was a chance to celebrate Lunar New Year with students of diverse backgrounds and interests, coming together for an afternoon of community and culture. Students celebrated on Thursday, February 6 at the Lunar New Year Festival presented by The McGill Chinese Students’ Society (MCSS), McGill’s Malaysian and Singaporean Students’ Association (MASSA), McGill Taiwanese Student Association (MTSA), McGill Koreans’ Educational and Cultural Association (MECA), Hong Kong Student Network McGill (HKSN), and the Concordia Canadian Asian Society (CCAS). Activities included games from across cultures, art-making workshops, and music and dance performances, supplemented by a wide array of food and desserts.

As Lunar New Year comes to a close, we can remain optimistic about the Year of the Snake and all that it will bring. Through celebrations of culture and community, Montreal’s Asian communities continue to show us Lunar New Year’s importance. The Daily wishes you all a safe new year full of luck, wisdom, and transformation!