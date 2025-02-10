Have you heard these sweet, sweet tunes?

“Me & You” – Carlton & The Shoes

Carlton & The Shoes are early lovers rock and reggae legends from Jamaica. In the 70’s, lead singer Carlton Manning travelled to London to work with “The Crown Prince of Reggae,” Dennis Brown. Their music undoubtedly influenced the lovers rock wave in 90’s London. Songs from the album Love Me Forever first gained success in the late ‘60s but are making a comeback again in vinyl DJs’ crates. “Me & You” is an especially sweet song. It is perfectly laid back, making for an easy listen!

“Fresh 2 Death” – Schwey

The grooviest band that ever graced Vancouver’s music scene, Schwey! Although they disbanded in 2022, they were known to play the warmest shows in the nicest parks of East Vancouver. “Fresh 2 Death” closes off their self-titled debut album on the sweetest note. The springy bass line drives the song while the retro keys steer it. They’ll make you “dance with the flow, wherever you go!” The record is best enjoyed front-to-back in an ambiently lit room.

“Sassy Stick Boy” – Godcaster

Brooklyn-based art-punk band Godcaster invented their incomparable sound from scratch. High-pitched vocals, flute and xylophone doubling, and imagery-heavy lyrics create a surprisingly dreamy atmosphere. Singer Judson Kolk must have been the first person in the universe to utter the words “Holographic matchstick marination” in one sentence – but it works! For an even stranger version, check out the live recording on their YouTube channel.

“Eating Hearts” – Toxe

Toxe is the project of Swedish producer and member of STAYCORE Collective Tove Agelii. This song comes from her newest album released in 2024, TOXE2. Her soft, almost whispery vocals in Swedish, paired with powerful club beats and an occasional harp riff make for a unique listening experience. The lyrics translate to, “You and I, it feels so good. Ask me, ask me, ask me to be yours.” How fitting for this season!

“Bigger Than An Ocean” – Go Sailor

Cuddlecore legend Rose Melberg has a perfect formula for indie-pop love songs and this song is no exception to it. Unlike the songs she wrote with Tiger Trap, Melberg tones down her riot-grrrl angst, instead honing into her “Softie” side. There’s no wonder one of their songs was used in the soundtrack of teen rom-com But I’m A Cheerleader!. Melberg’s voice is objectively the colour pink, even if you don’t have synesthesia. Listen to “Bigger Than An Ocean” while writing a letter to a loved one! It is guaranteed to somehow make your handwriting cuter.