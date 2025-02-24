From Gold to Dust

In 2019, the world buzzed with excitement as fans eagerly anticipated the Avengers’ return in Endgame, where they would assemble once more to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe. The film sparked wild theories and celebrations, marking a cultural milestone after over a decade of interconnected storytelling. Fast forward to 2024, and the magic seems to have fizzled as Disney+ launches yet another MCU show. Instead of roaring excitement, audiences scroll past it as they are already eyeing the next one. What was once cherished is now a cautionary tale as the MCU faces diminishing returns, with some of their movies even flopping at the box office. This decline isn’t exclusive to Marvel: franchises like Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean mirror the trend, reflecting a broader issue in Hollywood’s blockbuster boom.

When Star Wars first burst onto the screen in 1977, it was extraordinary. George Lucas crafted a thrilling tale of good versus evil, rich with unforgettable characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo. Audiences were transported to a galaxy teeming with adventure and hope, where meaningful battles against tyranny came alive with the help of dazzling lightsabers and epic space dogfights. The original trilogy resonated deeply with moviegoers, blending heart and humanity that fans connected with profoundly. While the prequels maintained some of this spirit with Anakin Skywalker’s poignant journey, the franchise found itself in a rough patch post-Disney acquisition in 2012. The sequel trilogy faltered, with inconsistent writing and risky choices that disappointed fans, especially with Luke Skywalker’s portrayed legacy feeling like a betrayal. Attempts to reconcile these issues in The Rise of Skywalker (2019) only led to a muddled conclusion filled with plot holes. With the sheer over-saturation of Star Wars content, fans sensed a shift in the franchise from its formal galactic glory to what seemed like corporate clone wars. By focusing on quantity over quality, the franchise has lost its magic and faced criticism for placing diversity above storytelling.

At its peak, Pirates of the Caribbean delivered an intoxicating blend of high-stakes action, supernatural intrigue, and sharp humour. Gore Verbinski’s trilogy delivered iconic villains, epic naval battles, ghostly pirates, and a tragic romance entwined with themes of freedom and fate, all anchored by rich character arcs — especially Johnny Depp’s unpredictable, witty Captain Jack Sparrow. However, subsequent installments like On Stranger Tides (2011) and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) failed to capture the essence of the prior films, featuring weaker plots and lacklustre character dynamics. The grand scale of the trilogy had been traded for a generic treasure hunt. The characters lacked depth, Sparrow became a mere comic relief, and the new leads failed to resonate with audiences. The announcement of a female-led reboot without Johnny Depp further alienated fans, who saw it as disregarding the franchise’s core identity, reflecting Disney’s broader disconnect from audience expectations.

It is worth mentioning that Disney’s female-led reboot wasn’t criticized for featuring female pirates, but for erasing the franchise’s heart under the guise of progress and boldness. Audiences embrace strong female leads when they are flawed, relatable, and earn their victories. In contrast, recent attempts, like Rey from Star Wars and Captain Marvel from the MCU, have been criticized for lacking depth and meaningful struggles, making them feel overpowered and unrelatable. This issue extends to the MCU’s post-Endgame decline, with She-Hulk (2022) and The Marvels (2023) facing backlash for weak storytelling, forced humor, and hollow messages. The Eternals (2021) suffered from an overly serious tone, while Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) turned an epic hero into self-parody.

More broadly, the MCU now lacks direction. Unlike the Infinity Saga’s buildup to Thanos, the Multiverse Saga feels aimless, with scattered characters and no clear future. Without a strong central figure or unified team, the franchise struggles to keep audiences engaged.

Disney can revive its struggling franchises by taking notes from sequels that not only lived up to their predecessors but surpassed them — films like Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), The Dark Knight (2008), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), and Top Gun: Maverick (2022). These sequels didn’t just recycle old ideas; they expanded on the original themes, deepened character arcs, and raised the stakes in meaningful ways. Top Gun: Maverick showed its protagonist grappling with legacy and mentorship, while The Dark Knight deepened Batman’s moral struggles, introducing an unforgettable antagonist in the Joker who pushed Bruce Wayne to his limits. Meanwhile, Terminator 2 transformed Sarah Connor from a victim into a hardened warrior, and The Winter Soldier challenged Steve Rogers with ideological dilemmas that forced him to redefine his role as a hero. These sequels thrived by respecting audience intelligence, balancing nostalgia with innovation, and delivering strong emotional cores.

To revive excitement, the MCU must follow these same principles — crafting a strong, interconnected, and cohesive narrative with clear arcs and real stakes. Establishing a core team, like the Young Avengers, Fantastic Four, or X-Men, could restore purpose. More importantly, Marvel must embrace creative risks — darker, mature storytelling, as seen in Infinity War and The Winter Soldier, resonated deeply. By reducing oversaturation and prioritizing character-driven stories over CGI spectacles, the MCU can recapture its magic and once again inspire audiences.

Finally, Disney has a strong legacy of well-written female characters, not just in animated films but across its biggest franchises. Characters like Princess Leia, Elizabeth Swann, and Black Widow were all well-received because they had flaws and real growth arcs, rather than being reduced to mere symbols of empowerment that failed to resonate. Disney’s Princess Franchise had characters like Mulan — a regular girl who, through determination, intelligence, and resilience, grew into a warrior and earned her victories. It’s that level of depth, agency, and emotional complexity that inspired and fascinated audiences.

Disney has given us timeless stories, unforgettable heroes, and magical worlds that shaped generations, and by learning from past successes, Disney can return to its former glory, not just winning back old fans but captivating new ones. Here’s to hoping Disney rekindles the spark, bringing us back to the kind of storytelling that makes us laugh, cry, and believe in the impossible. The stage is set, and the audience is waiting — now let’s see the magic happen!