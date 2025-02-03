Welcome to Deep Cuts, a column that focuses on bringing you underground sounds that you’ve never heard before.

Black music has always been at the forefront of the culture. However, this edition of Deep Cuts isn’t trying to remind you of all the great mainstream successes. Instead, I want to put you onto some Black alternative artists who deserve some more playing time in your headphones. This list goes from least to most niche, so keep reading.



Steve Lacy + Solange + Blood Orange: Solange, Beyonce’s sister, has been the alternative response to her sister’s mainstream success. Steve Lacy is HUGE – his 2022 album Gemini Rights brought him mainstream success – but if you keep going further back in his discography, he has some even better old music. Blood Orange is absolutely incredible. You might recognize his music from Challengers (2024) or from Tiktok. He’s also produced for artists like Sky Ferreira and Solange.



Odd Future Graduates: The most notable Odd Future graduates are Tyler the Creator and Frank Ocean (who are far too mainstream to be featured in this column), but other lesser-known graduates like Syd, Matt Martians, and Earl Sweatshirt still put out incredible music. Syd is a part of a very well known band called The Internet, and Martians’ album Southern Isolations is a masterclass in bedroom funk.



Zack Fox + Thundercat + Durand Bernarr: I think that we all know the Zack Fox song “Jesus is the One (I Got Depression).” It was with this track that Zack Fox solidified his status as a meme rapper, but ever since, he has been consistently putting out rap music that is actually good. You might’ve seen him on Abbott Elementary, or maybe his Boiler Room sets on Youtube. Either way, Zack Fox is absolutely killing it. Two repeat collaborators of his are Thundercat and Durand Bernarr. Both artists make great music individually, with Thundercat being known for his bass skills and Bernarr for his creative lyrics.



Dean Blunt + Yves Tumor + Navy Blue: Something that Dean Blunt, Yves Tumor, and Navy Blue all have in common is that their music has a specific kind of edge to it. Blunt’s music is much more chill; you would probably hear it in an overpriced vintage store, where Yves Tumor is a festival frequenter. Navy Blue is special: his music has a warm ambiance to it that invites you in with poignant lyrics.



MIKE + Niontay + MAVI + B. Cool-aid: If you’re a fan of rap music over a chill beat, MIKE is the artist for you. MIKE’s music is relentlessly sunny, discussing his personal experiences in some songs while just having fun in others. Niontay is an artist that he often collaborates with (they toured together last year), whose music is every bit as fun and unique. B. Cool-aid and MAVI create the kind of music that you can just put on as a background track. From B. Cool-aid, I recommend Syrup, and MAVI’s album Let the Sun Talk is incredible.



Sam Austins + Liv.e + Kelela: Sam Austins’ song “Seasons” recently went viral on social media, but the rest of his discography is also worth checking out. He makes techno and hyperpop music that sounds like it belongs in a coming of age movie. Liv.e (my personal favorite) is CRIMINALLY underrated. Her music, as well as Kelela’s, cannot be described; it has to be experienced. For Liv.e, I recommend that you start with Girl In The Half Pearl. Kelela also puts forward a powerful performance in her single “Send Me Out.”



Contour + Rejjie Snow + Kelsey Lu + KeiyaA: These final artists are some that I have recently discovered and fallen in love with. Contour’s music is thoughtful and chill, with calm beats under touching lyrics. Rejjie Snow has been making bedroom pop for a long time, having collaborated with well-known indie-pop artists like Clairo. His music feels like summer, just like Kelsey Lu’s. A popular song of Lu’s is a cover of 10cc’s “I’m Not In Love,” which she makes even more lo-fi. Her album Blood, which the cover can be found on, is a masterful expression of love and longing. Finally, KeiyaA is one of my favorite artists (and maybe my deepest cut). Her album, Forever, Ya Girl is my favorite kind of music – definitely alternative, interesting lyrics, and smooth. Her voice floats over every track with ease and confidence.