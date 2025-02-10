Dance and Community

In the spring of 2024, the Natya Collective was founded by a group of students who wanted to create a space to celebrate Bharatanatyam. Bharatanatyam is a widely practiced dance form that originated in Tamil Nadu. It is not just a practice, but a means of artistic expression, cultural connection, and self-discovery. The Natya Collective began as a place where people could learn, explore, and engage with Bharatanatyam together, and it quickly expanded to connect with the greater Montreal community. Through partnerships with local organizations such as Param des Arts, the South Asian Women’s Community Center, and Teesri Duniya Theatre Company, the collective aims to make Bharatanatyam more accessible and inclusive. Whether through weekly dance workshops, performance viewings, discussion circles, or teaching, the Natya Collective works to provide opportunities for dancers to explore Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, and other classical South Asian styles in ways that feel meaningful to them. Moving forward, the collective hopes to continue growing, strengthen its community, and expand its mission of celebrating the beauty and depth of Bharatanatyam with more people.

The steady backbone of the Natya Collective is our Adavu Meetups. Organized in collaboration with Param des Arts, the Adavu Meetups create space for dancers at McGill and across Montreal to meet weekly and practice with community. After securing a space through the Teesri Duniya Theatre Company, dancers from McGill and the greater Montreal area joined together to practice for two hours each week.

The first meetup was held on September 9, and we have covered a wide variety of material since then. Every session begins with individual warm-ups followed by an hour spent on group-led adavus. Adavus, in Bharatanatyam, are sets of basic steps that form the foundation of Bharatanatyam. We felt it important to return to foundational skills when creating a space for collective practice. The final hour is dedicated to learning; we covered the Alarippu (“flowering bud”), an introductory dance piece, as well as a couple of short footwork intensive pieces. Second semester has brought us new opportunities to expand the Adavu Meetups: this winter, the Natya Collective is excited to introduce monthly showcases. On the last meetup of each month, after covering warm-ups and adavus, the second half of practice is dedicated to watching one of our dancers perform. A big challenge for students and dancers alike when coming to a new city — as many students at McGill do — is finding the space to perform. We hope this new addition to our meetups will allow dancers to gain performance experience as they engage in community through art.

Recently, the Natya Collective has worked to connect McGill students with the greater Montreal community. Through an initiative organized in collaboration with the South Asian Women’s Community Center (SAWCC) and their South Asian Youth Collective (@say_collective on Instagram), the Natya Collective provides free dance classes for those using the center’s services and beyond. Dance classes, especially for forms deemed “classical,” are often inaccessible, and this initiative aims to make dance approachable and equitable. Through Bharatanatyam classes taught by student volunteers, the Natya Collective gives McGill students opportunities to contribute to their communities and gain teaching experience.

With a team of 12 student teachers and the guidance of established Montreal-based artists, the collective created a curriculum on the basics of Bharatanatyam, including basic dance steps, hand gestures, and facial expressions. Dance classes are hosted at Brique par Brique Community Center in the Parc Ex neighbourhood and reach a variety of communities. After hosting two successful workshops for beginners free of cost, the Natya Collective is expanding the project by bringing dance classes to multiple age groups at the SAWCC. We are now hosting a free six-week workshop, starting on February 15, engaging more student teachers, developing our curriculum, and reaching further communities.

Outside of the dance studio, the Natya Collective fosters deep connections among its members through Media Meet-Ups, a discussion space dedicated to dance history, its portrayal in media, and the social dynamics that have shaped its practice in the past and continue today. Dancers begin their dance journey for different reasons and explore their connection to the art form in various ways, which shape their unique relationships with it. These meet-ups provide a space for discourse, critical thinking, and knowledge-sharing, an essential part of engaging with a centuries-old tradition deeply intertwined with social and cultural dynamics. Topics like colonialism, casteism, musical theory, and philosophical influences are explored through podcasts, articles, and documentaries, allowing members to learn and reflect together. Since regular dance classes rarely have time to dive into these discussions, the meet-ups help fill that gap, offering a way for dancers to not only move but also engage intellectually and emotionally with the art form. More than just a space for learning, these gatherings unite dancers through shared curiosity, dialogue, and a deep love for dance.

The Natya Collective is excited about many upcoming projects, including a showcase in April spotlighting Bharatanatyam dancers at McGill. Through a small showcase, we plan to present five performers in a variety of solo and group pieces. Through this performance, the Natya Collective works to honour the passion McGill Bharatanatyam dancers have for dance and provide a stage for people to share their work with their communities while honing their performance skills. Stay tuned with our Instagram and Facebook group for more details about this exciting event.

For those interested in learning more about the Bharatanatyam, there are a plethora of resources, both online and Montreal-specific, to help you get started. The Natya Collective recommends the works of Nrithya Pillai — a dancer, dance composer, singer, writer, speaker, and dance instructor — who is a critical voice against casteism in the contemporary dance world; she is passionate about sharing both her hereditary practice and the history of Bharatnatyam (@nrithyapillai on Instagram). For those hoping to start dancing, we suggest the Navatman School, based in New York, which offers online Bharatanatyam classes to increase accessibility to learners from all around. Looking locally, Param des Arts is a non-profit dance organization that offers in-person events in Montreal. It provides a wonderful opportunity for artists, enthusiasts, volunteers, and students to get involved here on the island.

