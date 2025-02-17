Below the Surface

In a world where mainstream skincare often overlooks the skin essentials for people of colour, one brand is shaking up the beauty industry with its unwavering commitment to inclusivity and bold marketing. TOPICALS is a game-changing skincare brand founded by Olamide Olowe and Claudia Teng. Olowe graduated from the University of California as a pre-Med student and with a B.A. in Political Science, Teng graduated from the University of California, Berkeley as a pre-Med student and a B.A. in Women’s Studies. The brand rapidly gained traction for their effective and clean solutions to chronic skin conditions. TOPICALS focuses on reducing inflammatory skin conditions such as hyperpigmentation, psoriasis, and scarring. These conditions differently affect people with darker skin and have long been ignored by mainstream skincare companies.



Launched in 2020, TOPICALS was born with the mission of catering toward all skin tones and types, but with a special focus on people of colour. Mainstream skincare brands have overlooked the diverse requirements of black and brown skin, leaving an opening in the skincare market for Olowe to fill. Olowe, who has personally struggled with her skin insecurities, realized the lack of options that were available and relatable. The brand’s hero products – such as Faded, a treatment for hyperpigmentation – resonated with consumers seeking resolutions for their own skin insecurities. Unlike traditional brightening serums, which often contain harsh ingredients not suited for darker skin tones, Faded has the ability to gently reduce dark spots on melanin-rich skin, solidifying TOPICALS as the leader for inclusive skincare.



The rapid growth of the company can be largely attributed to its bold and atypical marketing. TOPICALS has relied on Gen Z-focused marketing, participating in meme culture and social media engagement to create a relatable brand. The company has mastered Gen Z marketing through TikTok and Instagram, which align with amusing trends and speak directly to Gen Z consumers. Specifically, their advertisement for the CLEARLY acne treatment sees people in an office with the acne solution applied to their skin, emphasizing the practicality of the product in everyday life. With products backed up by scientific evidence and internet engagement, the brand continuously moves toward increased sales. By maintaining a strong presence online, TOPICALS has become community-driven, speaking directly to young consumers. This online approach has proven to be highly effective, as products sell out quickly at launch.



TOPICALS is more than just a skincare brand. It has stationed itself as a brand concerned with mental health, empowerment, and self-love, focusing on making you comfortable in your own skin. Their slogan, “Who Cares? Looks Fade,” emphasizes the importance of embracing one’s natural beauty rather than obsessing over unrealistic beauty standards. The company acknowledges the emotional battle of chronic skin conditions by donating a portion of its profits to impactful mental health initiatives, supporting organizations that provide necessary resources for those struggling with mental health and body image. This combined approach of highlighting physical and psychological well-being fosters an identity of self-love and empowerment for those who struggle with skin insecurities.



With science-focused formulas, a strong digital presence, and overall focus on inclusivity, TOPICALS is set to reshape the beauty industry. By challenging beauty norms and advocating for diverse skin support, the brand has established itself as far more than a skincare company, but a catalyst for change in the beauty industry. TOPICALS continues to set standards for what beauty companies should represent, not only transforming skin but redefining Black beauty and confidence.