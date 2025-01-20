Literary Culture at McGill

If you’re anything like me when it comes to recreational reading, the idea of it all – the full, colourful bookshelves, the coziness of sitting by your window with your latest book of choice in hand, having something to talk about at parties to make yourself seem wiser than all of your peers – seems so idyllic. Especially around this time of year, I find myself writing down the goal to “read [insert number here] books per month.” This goal has reappeared year after year on my New Year’s resolutions, and everytime I say to myself, “This time around, I am going to make it happen.” Then all of the sudden, the add-drop period ends, classes start to pick up, and I become much too preoccupied with reading textbooks to keep up with either the New York Times Bestseller list or the latest titles trending on BookTok. If this sounds anything like you, trust me, you are not the only one! Thankfully, McGill and Montreal more widely are home to vibrant literary communities – ones full of members who, like you, are excited by the idea of recreational reading, if intimidated by where to start.



When trying to find the time in a busy schedule to expose ourselves to the world of literature, joining an extracurricular may seem like the last thing anyone wants or is able to do. Enter: the McGill Book Club. This club is a low-commitment, welcoming environment for students who want to keep up their reading habits throughout their studies. They offer book recommendations for a wide variety of genres, including mystery, literary fiction, poetry, and more. Here’s how it works: find their registration form through their Linktree, found on the McGill Book Club Instagram (@bookclubmcgill). They will ask you about your reading preferences in order to pair you with other like-minded students. The Book Club also hosts special events throughout the semester, which are open to all students. Just this past semester in Fall 2024, they hosted movie nights, book sales, and communal spaces to come and relax your stress away with others hoping to do the same.



McGill is also certainly not lacking in opportunities for students to realize creative pursuits of their own. The Veg magazine at McGill releases new issues every semester to feature all kinds of student-created works, such as poetry, short stories, visual art, and photography. Like McGill Book Club, The Veg also puts on special events during the semester to promote student artists and foster a community of art makers and lovers alike, the members of which they call “the veggies” (a name so adorable, it’s almost worth joining just for the title). The Veg welcomes submissions throughout the semester and all up-to-date information about the upcoming issue can be found on their Instagram (@thevegmagazine).



Likewise, McGill’s very own student-run music magazine, Counterpoint, releases articles twice weekly with two specialized columns. The first of these, New Music Mondays, features reviews and spotlights on emerging new artists and freshly released songs and albums. There are also Friday publications under their Miscellaneous Music Fridays column, featuring commentary, news, opinion pieces, and more covering all things music. These articles can be found on their website or through their Instagram (@counterpointmcgill).



In the tune of student-authored projects, also upcoming this semester is the McGill Drama Festival (MDF), an annual event put on by Player’s Theatre in which a variety of student-written scripts are performed on a live stage. This year, MDF is putting on six different plays, all of which are student-acted, -directed, and -produced. Be sure to check out Player’s Theatre’s Instagram (@playerstheatre) or their website for updates on how and when to go support these McGill artists!



The literary community at McGill is alive and well, if only a fraction of the greater literary culture of Montreal. Within walking distance from McGill’s campus are several local businesses working hard to foster Montreal’s love of literature.



One such shop is De Stiil, located in the Plateau, where “customer” really isn’t the right word to describe the store’s frequenters. At De Stiil, books on display are hand-chosen by the owner, Aude Le Dubé, based often on her own interests and occasionally on the tastes and interests of her customers. Inside, the store feels more like a home than it does a retail outlet, with long tables to display the books in lieu of tall dividing aisles. In addition, the store hosts various literary events, including author visits and writing workshops, to which a whole section is dedicated on their website. This community is open and welcome to everyone, and even offers special De Stiil merchandise to prove it.



Another local shop just steps away from McGill is The Word, who opens their door to anyone, student or otherwise, looking for a new book. You can pick up a textbook (for some McGill and Concordia courses – just ask the owner!), browse the overflowing shelves, or even just chat with their friendly and knowledgeable owners. As a second-hand store, The Word is committed to gifting old classics and hidden gems to new hands.



Finally, just a short walk down Rue Sainte Catherine is Montreal-owned and -operated Argo Bookshop. This quaint little shop has kept the literary spirit alive throughout their several decades of operation (in fact, it is the city’s longest standing independent store for books in the English language!). Argo offers various opportunities to facilitate the book-lovers’ belonging to a literary community, including their subscription boxes, through which users receive a monthly customized book recommendation hand-picked by the staff. In these subscription boxes, you’ll find some extras goodies made by local artisans, also available for purchase at the store. For those seeking a more intimate face-to-face experience, while browsing Argo’s shelves, you’ll find handwritten notes reviewing and recommending new titles. Their staff are, of course, always eager to talk about all things books and beyond.



From the outside looking in, it may seem as though the gateway into literary culture is a locked door without a key. These outlets described here attempt to open that door, showing just how permeable and welcoming local literary communities truly are. Whether you’re an avid reader looking to share your thoughts on the new title you just finished, an aspiring writer looking to draw some eyes to your creative work, or simply someone who loves to read but doesn’t know where to begin, McGill and the rest of Montreal host an abundance of opportunities that extend far beyond anything that could be covered in a single article. Perhaps it’s time to get our noses out of our books and explore the whole ecosystem of readers and artists all looking to share their love of literature with one another. Happy reading!