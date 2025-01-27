Igloofest 2025: Montreal’s Winter Celebration

Montreal is gearing up for Igloofest, its signature outdoor electronic music festival, set to run from January 16 to February 8, 2025, in the Old Port’s Jacques-Cartier Pier. Known as the world’s coldest music festival, Igloofest has become a winter staple for locals and tourists alike. Over 16 years it has evolved into more than just a concert series — it’s a statement on how Montrealers embrace winter on their own terms.

This year’s lineup solidifies Igloofest’s reputation as a global music destination. Heavy-hitters like Michael Bibi, Claptone, Apashe, Zeds Dead, Skepta (Más Tiempo), Bon Entendeur, Steve Angello, Adriatique, and Four Tet will take to the stage, bringing an eclectic mix of beats that range from house to bass-heavy anthems. For four weekends, the frozen expanse of the Old Port will transform into a high-energy playground for music lovers bundled up against the cold.

For families looking to join the fun, Igloofête offers a kid-friendly version of Igloofest on Saturday afternoons — January 18 and 25 and February 18, 2025 — at the Jacques-Cartier Pier. With free entrance, this magical winter playground features snow games, mini dance floors, and interactive performances perfect for children and parents alike. Families can enjoy snacks from the on-site snack bar, participate in friendly competitions, and enjoy amenities like lockers and indoor play areas to stay warm and comfortable.

The Igloovillage adds another layer to the festivities, offering art installations, warming stations, and a curated selection of local food vendors. This year, the festival has upped the ante with enhanced light displays and new interactive elements, giving attendees more reasons to explore between sets. These touches, alongside the immersive stage designs, show how Igloofest isn’t content to rest on its reputation — it keeps evolving to surprise its audience. And of course, the iconic Tackiest Snowsuit/Iglooswag Contest adds a dose of humor and creativity, with participants vying for prizes (and glory) in their boldest, most outrageous winter wear.

Montreal’s relationship with winter is what makes an event like Igloofest thrive. Instead of avoiding the season’s challenges, locals have turned them into a backdrop for creativity and community. Igloofest exemplifies this mindset, proving that even the harshest weather can’t dampen the city’s love for collective experiences. It’s no surprise that the festival draws visitors from across Canada and beyond, eager to see how Montreal transforms icy nights into a cultural event.

When it comes to enjoying Igloofest, dressing smartly is key to staying warm and embracing the fun. Start with a moisture-wicking base layer, add a fleece or wool mid-layer for insulation, and finish with a waterproof, windproof jacket to tackle the elements. Protect your extremities with a thermal hat, insulated gloves, and warm socks, and opt for waterproof boots with good traction to navigate icy grounds.

For those planning to attend, Igloofest offers ticket options ranging from General Admission to VIP packages, which include heated lounges and premium viewing spots. The festival’s accessibility and diverse programming make it appealing to a wide audience, whether they’re die-hard electronic music fans or simply curious about what it’s like to embrace the cold, Montreal-style.

As Montreal braces for another round of winter’s worst, Igloofest reminds us why the city stands out. It’s not just the music, the lights, or even the quirky snowsuits — it’s the attitude. In Montreal, winter isn’t endured; it’s celebrated. And that’s the kind of energy that keeps people coming back, year after year.